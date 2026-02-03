U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: AUS vs ENG preview, toss time, live streaming

The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will enter its knockout stage today, with defending champions Australia U19 taking on arch-rivals England U19 in the first semifinal match of the tournament at Queens Park Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Both teams have been undefeated so far in the competition, which means whoever loses their first match will be knocked out, while the winner will walk into the final still unbeaten.

Australia U19 team news

England U19 team news

The England Under-19 cricket team arrive at the semifinal unbeaten and full of belief after a disciplined campaign at the U19 World Cup 2026. England’s strength has been their balanced attack, with seamers picking up wickets regularly and spinners controlling the middle overs. Their batting unit has shown maturity, with multiple players contributing across matches rather than depending on one individual. England have looked tactically sharp in crunch moments and will be aiming to carry that consistency into Tuesday’s semifinal clash against Australia.

Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Australia U19 playing 11 (probable): Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake, Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund

England U19 playing 11 (probable): Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew, Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green

Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 12

Australia U19 won: 9

England U19 won: 3

No result: 0

Tied: 0

Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026: Full squad

Australia squad: Oliver Peake (c), Kasey Barton, Naden Cooray, Jayden Draper, Ben Gordon, Steven Hogan, Thomas Hogan, John James, Charles Lachmund, Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Hayden Schiller, Aryan Sharma, William Byrom, Alex Lee Young

England squad: Thomas Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Ralphie Albert, Will Bennison, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joe Moores, Sebastian Morgan

Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Tuesday, February 3.

What will be the venue for Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026?

The Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played at Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

What time will the toss for the Australia U19 vs England U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12:30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball for Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST.

Where to watch live telecast of Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.