Bangladesh bans IPL 2026 broadcast until further notice post Mustafizur row

The Bangladesh government on Monday issued a directive prohibiting the telecast and broadcast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 across the country until further notice, following widespread public outrage over the exclusion of fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad, as per the BCCI’s diktat.

In an official statement, Dhaka said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s decision to leave Mustafizur out of the KKR line-up has deeply upset cricket fans and citizens in Bangladesh. The statement noted that there was no clear rationale provided by the BCCI for the decision, which has “pained, saddened, and aggrieved” the nation’s cricket followers.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia last Saturday confirmed that the board instructed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman, referring to unspecified “recent developments all across”, while offering no operational details. He added that the BCCI will approve a replacement signing if the franchise makes a request, following standard IPL regulations.

To address the situation, the government has ordered that all IPL matches and related programming be removed from broadcast schedules in Bangladesh until further notice. The directive was issued “with the approval of the proper authority and in the public interest”, according to the statement.

The move came amid heightened political and public scrutiny in India, driven by concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh after the recent killing of a Hindu man. Though the BCCI avoided attributing the release to a specific incident, the timing reflects growing diplomatic unease between the two countries, triggered by worsening bilateral tensions and calls for accountability from Indian sporting bodies.

KKR’s stance on BCCI’s order

KKR later on Saturday confirmed via a media advisory that the BCCI, as the IPL regulator, instructed Mustafizur Rahman’s release ahead of IPL 2026, and that it has complied with the order by releasing the Bangladeshi player. The franchise stressed that the decision followed due administrative process and league consultations. KKR also noted it can sign a replacement under IPL rules and will share updates. The move forces KKR to rethink its pre-season bowling plans and recalibrate combinations before the tournament.