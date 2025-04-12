SRH vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss, elects to bat first

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) return to their home turf at Uppal in desperate search of a turnaround, having suffered four back-to-back defeats in IPL 2025. They take on a confident Punjab Kings (PBKS) unit, who have registered three wins in their first four games and appear to be gaining momentum with each outing. Shreyas Iyer has won the toss for PBKS and has elected to bat first against the hosts SRH tonight.

Despite starting the season with explosive performances, SRH’s aggressive, risk-heavy batting strategy has backfired in recent matches. The struggles have been further intensified by an inconsistent bowling attack that has failed to defend totals or apply pressure.

In contrast, Punjab Kings have been quietly efficient, delivering strong team performances without depending solely on marquee players. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS look balanced and dangerous — and they’ll be keen to exploit Hyderabad’s vulnerabilities.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 SRH vs PBKS pitch report, Hyderabad Cricket Stadium key stats With SRH eager to snap their losing streak and PBKS aiming to solidify their top-table credentials, fans can expect an electrifying contest under the lights in Hyderabad.

IPL 2025: SRH vs PBKS Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Shami.

Punjab Kings playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST today.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast SRH vs PBKS match with English commentary

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.