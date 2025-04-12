Home / Cricket / IPL / News / SRH vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss, elects to bat first
Live New Update

SRH vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss, elects to bat first

Hyderabad will be looking to bounce back at home tonight as Punjab look to continue their good form this season.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
SRH vs PBKS
SRH vs PBKS

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 7:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) return to their home turf at Uppal in desperate search of a turnaround, having suffered four back-to-back defeats in IPL 2025. They take on a confident Punjab Kings (PBKS) unit, who have registered three wins in their first four games and appear to be gaining momentum with each outing.  Shreyas Iyer has won the toss for PBKS and has elected to bat first against the hosts SRH tonight.
 
Despite starting the season with explosive performances, SRH’s aggressive, risk-heavy batting strategy has backfired in recent matches. The struggles have been further intensified by an inconsistent bowling attack that has failed to defend totals or apply pressure.
 
In contrast, Punjab Kings have been quietly efficient, delivering strong team performances without depending solely on marquee players. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS look balanced and dangerous — and they’ll be keen to exploit Hyderabad’s vulnerabilities.
 
With SRH eager to snap their losing streak and PBKS aiming to solidify their top-table credentials, fans can expect an electrifying contest under the lights in Hyderabad. 
 
IPL 2025: SRH vs PBKS Playing 11
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Shami.
 
Punjab Kings playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
 
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST today.
 
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE telecast: 
 
The live telecast for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast SRH vs PBKS match with English commentary
 
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
 
The live streaming for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.

7:40 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 12 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 6 4 wd 1 0 0; PBKS 26/0 after 2 overs; Prabhsimran Singh 13 (6)  Priyansh Arya 12 (5)
 
Cummins into the attack and concedes 12 runs from the over

7:35 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 10 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 1 0 4 4 0; PBKS 10/0 after 1 over; Prabhsimran Singh 13 (5)  Priyansh Arya 1 (1)
 
Mohd Shami begins the attack and concedes 14 runs from the over

7:16 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes from the first ball of the match in Hyderabad as the aniticipation builds up for Pat Cummins and co.

7:09 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs PBKS LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!

Punjab Kings Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

7:01 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs PBKS LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss!

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and has decided to bat first against hosts SRH in Hyderabad.

6:48 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs PBKS LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the coin toss in Hyderabad now. SRH would be looking to get back to their hard hitting tonight and would love to bat first again.

6:37 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: H2H stats!

SRH vs PBKS H2H

Total matches played: 23
SRH won: 16
PBKS won: 7
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0

6:27 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Punjab riding high on confidence!

Punjab have had a good start this season and would be looking forward to take advantage of the SRH's poor form as well.

6:17 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Pat Cummins and co. look to bounce back at home!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between SRH and PBKS in Hyderabad. Pat Cummins' side are looking to bounce back at home in search of their 2nd win this season. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadPunjab Kings

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News