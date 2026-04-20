Tilak Varma slams maiden IPL hundred; rescues MI from collapse vs GT

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma ended his lean patch in IPL 2026 in style by scoring his maiden IPL century against Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 30 of the season at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Tilak came out to bat when MI were reduced to 44 for 3 in the sixth over. He took some time to settle down before going for big shots and completing his ninth half-century in the tournament in just 33 balls.

ALSO READ: What is HLH disease? Ex-Afghan pacer Shapoor Zadran battles rare illness However, the southpaw became even more aggressive after completing his fifty and took just 12 balls to score his next fifty runs to reach his maiden triple-digit mark in the IPL in just 45 balls.

Tilak’s ton puts MI in command against GT Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) recovered brilliantly from an early collapse to post a strong total of 199 for five against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 30 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, thanks to a stunning unbeaten century from Tilak Varma. After winning the toss, GT chose to bowl first and struck early through Kagiso Rabada. Debutant Danish Malewar was dismissed for two, while Quinton de Kock managed only 13. Rabada then removed Suryakumar Yadav for 15 on the final ball of the powerplay, leaving MI in trouble at 46 for three after six overs.