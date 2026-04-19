IPL 2026: GT vs MI Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The high-flying Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to secure their fourth win in a row in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 when they host struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, April 20 in match 30 of the season.

Shubman Gill-led GT started their season with back-to-back losses against PBKS and RR. However, they turned their fortunes around after that and beat DC, LSG and KKR to get their campaign back on track. In terms of team combination, GT’s middle order is still a concern for them as they have been unable to deliver with consistency so far this season — something the Gill-led side would like to change against MI.

On the other hand, MI, who won their first game of the season against KKR, ending a 14-year-old winless streak in campaign openers, have since been winless after going down to DC, RR, RCB and PBKS. While their openers have performed in parts, their middle order and lower middle order are still due some runs this season. They also missed the services of thier former skipper Rohit Sharma in their last game. However, the bowling coach on the day before the GT game confirmed that Rohit is fit. However, his return date is still up for discussion.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: Rankings of all 10 teams; top 10 batters and bowlers In bowling, Bumrah’s wicketless run after five games has hurt MI’s bowling prowess, while the other pacers have also been insufficient in taking big wickets. Afghan spinner AM Ghazanfar has been a brilliant find for them, but the five-time champions will need a combined team effort if they wish to beat GT on Monday.

IPL 2026: GT vs MI playing 11

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

Impact players: Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact players: AM Ghazanfar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz

GT vs MI head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 32

GT won: 16

MI won: 14

No result: 2

Squads of both teams

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Tom Banton

MI squad for IPL 2026: Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma

IPL 2026 match on April 20: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians live toss, GT vs MI telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 20 (Monday) in IPL 2026?

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will clash in match 30 of IPL 2026 on April 20 (Monday).

What is the venue of the GT vs MI IPL 2026 match?

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

When will the live toss for the GT vs MI take place?

The live toss for the GT vs MI cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 20.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s GT vs MI IPL 2026 match in India?