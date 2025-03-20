Rohit Sharma in IPL: Top 5 memorable knocks by the Hitman over the years

Rohit Sharma, one of the most influential players in international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), has established himself as a formidable force in the tournament. Having debuted with the Deccan Chargers in 2008, he was bought for a significant sum of $750,000, which marked the beginning of his IPL journey. In 2011, he moved to Mumbai Indians (MI) for $2 million and has been an integral part of the team ever since. As the captain of MI, Rohit Sharma has led the team to five IPL titles, making them the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

Rohit's leadership and resilience were most evident in the 2015 IPL season when MI made an extraordinary comeback after a poor start, winning all their remaining matches to clinch the trophy. Sharma himself played a key role in their victory, scoring a crucial half-century in the final and being named the Player of the Match. As of 2021, he ranks among the top six players with over 5,000 IPL runs, totaling 5,480 runs, with one century and 40 half-centuries. His strike rate of 130.50, along with 224 sixes and 476 fours, solidifies his place as one of the best IPL performers.

Among his many memorable knocks, several stand out as the pinnacle of his IPL career. Below are some of his most iconic innings:

1. Deccan Chargers vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2009) – 32 (13)

Venue: Johannesburg

Rohit’s knock in this match is remembered for its dramatic finish. Chasing 160, the Deccan Chargers needed 22 off the last over. Rohit played a brilliant cameo, hitting two sixes and two fours to guide his team to a six-wicket win, securing the Player of the Match award. Despite being a relatively short innings, it remains significant for the pressure under which it was played.

2. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (2015 Final) – 50 (26)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

In the IPL 2015 final, Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role in MI’s second title win. Batting first, he scored a blistering 50 off 26 balls, helping MI post a competitive total of 202. His match-winning performance earned him the Player of the Match award as MI defeated CSK by 41 runs.

3. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2012) – 109* (60)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Rohit’s only IPL century came in the 2012 season against KKR. Opening the batting, he remained unbeaten on 109, guiding MI to 182/1. His knock was a mix of solid technique and aggressive stroke play, with 12 fours and five sixes. MI eventually won by 27 runs, and Rohit’s century earned him the Player of the Match.

4. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2015) – 98* (65)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

During the 2015 season's opening match, Rohit Sharma's knock of 98* off 65 balls was crucial in MI's 168-run total. Although MI lost the match, Rohit's innings marked a significant milestone as he became the second player in IPL history to score 3,000 runs.

5. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2018) – 94 (54)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium

In a high-scoring encounter, Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock of 94 off 54 balls against RCB. His innings, featuring 10 fours and 5 sixes, was instrumental in MI’s total of 213. Despite a strong response from RCB, including a 92 from Virat Kohli, MI won by 46 runs.