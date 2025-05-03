Virat Kohli equals David Warner's record of most half-centuries in the IPL

The star Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter continued his purple patch with the bat in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as he scored his seventh half-century of the season in 29 balls. With this half-century, Kohli, who started the season with 55 IPL half-centuries to his name, has equalled David Warner’s record for the most half-centuries in IPL history — 62.
Shikhar Dhawan (51 half-centuries) and Rohit Sharma (46 half-centuries) occupy the third and fourth spots on the list.
Most half-centuries in IPL
Rank
Player
Span
Mat
Inns
Runs
HS
100
50
1
V Kohli (RCB)
2008–2025
263
254
8447
113*
8
62
2
DA Warner (DC/SRH)
2009–2024
184
184
6565
126
4
62
3
S Dhawan
2008–2024
222
221
6769
106*
2
51
4
RG Sharma
2008–2025
267
262
6921
109*
2
46
5
KL Rahul
2013–2025
141
132
5054
132*
4
40
6
AB de Villiers
2008–2021
184
170
5162
133*
3
40
7
SK Raina
2008–2021
205
200
5528
100*
1
39
8
F du Plessis
2012–2025
150
143
4736
96
0
39
9
CH Gayle
2009–2021
142
141
4965
175*
6
31
10
G Gambhir
2008–2018
154
152
4217
93
0
36
11
AM Rahane
2008–2025
195
180
4939
105*
2
33
12
JC Buttler
2016–2025
117
116
4052
124
7
24
13
Shubman Gill
2018–2025
113
110
3681
129
4
25
14
SA Yadav
2012–2025
161
146
4069
103*
2
27
15
SV Samson
2013–2025
175
170
4643
119
3
26
Leading the most centuries list
Along with his half-century record, Kohli also holds the record for the most centuries in the IPL, with a total of eight. Jos Buttler (7 centuries), Chris Gayle (6 centuries), and Shubman Gill (4 centuries) are the next three on the list.