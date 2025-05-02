IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

In Match 52 of IPL 2025, an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face a struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. While RCB are eyeing a top-two finish, CSK have already been eliminated and are now playing for pride.

CSK's exit was sealed in their previous game against Punjab Kings, despite Sam Curran's valiant 88. A late collapse saw them lose five wickets for just six runs, thanks to Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick. PBKS chased the target with ease, led by fifties from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer.

RCB, meanwhile, edged Delhi Capitals in a tense away win. After an early wobble, Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya steadied the chase with gritty fifties, helping RCB maintain a perfect away record.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT's Jos Buttler 12 runs away from joining elusive IPL list In the reverse fixture, RCB dominated CSK in Chennai. Josh Hazlewood’s early strikes, supported by Dayal and Livingstone, derailed CSK’s chase of 197. RCB now look to repeat that performance and climb to the top of the table.

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK playing 11 (probable)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probables): Phil Salt/Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Ayush Mhatre

RCB vs CSK head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 34

RCB won: 12

CSK won: 21

Squads of both teams

RCB squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

CSK squad: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

IPL 2025 match on May 3: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings live toss, RCB vs CSK telecast and streaming details

