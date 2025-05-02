Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

In the reverse fixture, RCB dominated CSK in Chennai. Josh Hazlewood's early strikes, supported by Dayal and Livingstone, derailed CSK's chase of 197.

In Match 52 of IPL 2025, an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face a struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. While RCB are eyeing a top-two finish, CSK have already been eliminated and are now playing for pride.
 
CSK’s exit was sealed in their previous game against Punjab Kings, despite Sam Curran’s valiant 88. A late collapse saw them lose five wickets for just six runs, thanks to Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick. PBKS chased the target with ease, led by fifties from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer.  Check GT vs SRH IPL 2025 full scorecard here
 
RCB, meanwhile, edged Delhi Capitals in a tense away win. After an early wobble, Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya steadied the chase with gritty fifties, helping RCB maintain a perfect away record.
 
In the reverse fixture, RCB dominated CSK in Chennai. Josh Hazlewood's early strikes, supported by Dayal and Livingstone, derailed CSK's chase of 197. RCB now look to repeat that performance and climb to the top of the table. 
 
IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK playing 11 (probable)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probables): Phil Salt/Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal
 
Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal
 
Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
 
Impact Player: Ayush Mhatre
 
RCB vs CSK head-to-head in Indian Premier League
 
Total matches played: 34
RCB won: 12
CSK won: 21
 
Squads of both teams
 
RCB squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
 
CSK squad: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
 
IPL 2025 match on May 3: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings live toss, RCB vs CSK telecast and streaming details
 
Which teams will clash on May 3 (Saturday) in IPL 2025?
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings Set for IPL 2025 Clash on May 3
 
Where will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the IPL 2025 fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
 
When is the live toss scheduled for RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match?
The live toss for the RCB vs CSK encounter will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 3 (Saturday).
 
Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match live?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (including Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with commentary available in English.
 
How to watch RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match live online in India?
Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the RCB vs CSK match through the JioTV app as well as the JioHotstar platform and website.
