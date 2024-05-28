Warner to Williamson: Top 5 cricketers who might have played their last IPL

Sourav Ganguly said that his Delhi Capitals player, Jake Fraser-McGurk, is going to be a game-changer in the future and all the teams would want him on their side. The reason was his ability to strike from ball one. Similar sentiments were echoed by South Africa and Gujarat Titans player David Miller.
"I suppose as we move forward, it becomes more and more about impact. How impactful are you in the game? Depending on the situation. If we need 15 an over, can you do it? And that's, I think, what guys are going to have to select teams on — their match-winning ability," added the Proteas player.
This focus on strike rate means that those who are lagging will have to pay the price. Here are the top five players who will be playing their last IPL as they lag in the strike rate quotient and do not have age by their side to make a difference later on, to come back and play IPL again.
David Warner
Warner, who moved on from Sunrisers back to his first base in Delhi, has not found the going smooth. He has been replaced at the opening slot more often in 2024 than not. The 37-year-old has already called it quits in the longest format and this year's T20 World Cup would most likely be his last as far as the white-ball format of international cricket is concerned.
His strike rate has gone down over the years in the league and thus if he is not effective at the top in the powerplay, there is no point having him in the team.
Warner's strike rate over the years in IPL
Series
Mat
Inns
NO
100s
50s
0s
HS
Runs
Avg
S/R
2009
7
7
0
0
1
1
51
163
23.29
123.48
2010
11
11
1
1
1
2
107*
282
28.2
147.64
2011
13
13
0
0
3
0
77
324
24.92
117.39
2012
8
8
1
1
1
0
109*
256
36.57
164.1
2013
16
16
3
0
4
2
77
410
31.54
126.93
2014
14
14
3
0
6
1
90
528
48
140.8
2015
14
14
1
0
7
0
91
562
43.23
156.55
2016
17
17
3
0
9
1
93*
848
60.57
151.43
2017
14
14
3
1
4
0
126
641
58.27
141.81
2019
12
12
2
1
8
0
100*
692
69.2
143.87
2020
16
16
2
0
4
0
85*
548
39.14
134.64
2021
8
8
0
0
2
1
57
195
24.38
107.73
2022
12
12
3
0
5
1
92*
432
48
150.52
2023
14
14
0
0
6
2
86
516
36.86
131.63
2024
8
8
0
0
1
0
52
168
21
134.4
Overall (15)
184
184
22
4
62
11
126
6565
40.52
139.77
Kane Williamson
Second on the list of players who might not play any more IPL seasons is Kane Williamson. The Kiwi captain peaked in the 2017 and 2018 seasons when he led the Sunrisers. But after that, he was never able to strike at the same rate of 140-150 and his averages also did not improve. To see him getting a bid in the next mega auction would be highly unlikely in today's world where strike rate is the parameter for judging a talent.
Kane Williamson's IPL numbers
Series
Mat
Inns
NO
100s
50s
0s
HS
Runs
Avg
S/R
2015
2
2
1
0
0
0
26*
31
31
114.81
2016
6
6
0
0
1
0
50
124
20.67
101.64
2017
7
7
1
0
2
0
89
256
42.67
151.48
2018
17
17
3
0
8
1
84
735
52.5
142.44
2019
9
9
2
0
1
0
70*
156
22.29
120
2020
12
11
4
0
3
0
67
317
45.29
133.76
2021
10
10
4
0
2
0
66*
266
44.33
113.19
2022
13
13
2
0
1
1
57
216
19.64
93.51
2023
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2024
2
2
0
0
0
0
26
27
13.5
100
Overall (10)
79
77
17
0
18
2
89
2128
35.47
125.62
Shikhar Dhawan
Not playing domestic cricket, is not part of Indian cricket's frame of things as far as international cricket is concerned, and gets injured regularly. Shikhar Dhawan's stars are in the doldrums at the moment and as a result, his form is on the wrong side as well. He has been unable to play the entire season as skipper in the last two seasons. At 38 years of age, it would be hard for Dhawan to find buyers more so because many young Indians want to open the batting.
Shikhar Dhawan's IPL performances over the years
Series
Mat
Inns
NO
100s
50s
0s
HS
Runs
Avg
S/R
2008
14
14
5
0
4
1
68*
340
37.78
115.25
2009
5
4
0
0
0
0
22
40
10
88.89
2010
10
10
0
0
2
1
56
191
19.1
112.35
2011
14
14
2
0
2
0
95*
400
33.33
129.03
2012
15
15
1
0
5
0
84
569
40.64
129.61
2013
10
10
2
0
3
1
73*
311
38.88
122.92
2014
14
14
1
0
2
0
64*
377
29
118.18
2015
14
14
1
0
3
0
54
353
27.15
123.43
2016
17
17
4
0
4
1
82*
501
38.54
116.78
2017
14
14
1
0
3
0
77
479
36.85
127.39
2018
16
16
3
0
4
1
92*
497
38.23
136.91
2019
16
16
1
0
5
1
97*
521
34.73
135.68
2020
17
17
3
2
4
4
106*
618
44.14
144.73
2021
16
16
1
0
3
0
92
587
39.13
124.63
2022
14
14
2
0
3
0
88*
460
38.33
122.67
2023
11
11
2
0
3
1
99*
373
41.44
142.91
2024
5
5
0
0
1
0
70
152
30.4
125.62
Overall (17)
222
221
29
2
51
11
106*
6769
35.26
127.14
Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma, in what could potentially be his last IPL game, took three wickets and those were the wickets of KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and Deepak Hooda. However, even at just 35 years of age, Ishant has been through so many injuries that it is hard to expect him to play more. He is not the best at death either. So his biggest weapon is early swing. With batters striking the way they have in IPL 2024, they could very well cancel the swing with big hitting and thus render Ishant impactless.
Umesh Yadav
Another player who might be picked at next year's mega IPL auction is Umesh Yadav. In the last five seasons, Umesh has been able to get more than 10 wickets only once. He is not playing all the matches and at 36, he is not the express best he used to be. Though the 'Vidarbha Express' has been able to run through 148 games and pick 144 wickets, but it is almost time for him now as bidders will think twice before going for him. The questions will be what would they get from him?