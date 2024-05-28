Warner to Williamson: Top 5 cricketers who might have played their last IPL

Sourav Ganguly said that his Delhi Capitals player, Jake Fraser-McGurk, is going to be a game-changer in the future and all the teams would want him on their side. The reason was his ability to strike from ball one. Similar sentiments were echoed by South Africa and Gujarat Titans player David Miller.

"I suppose as we move forward, it becomes more and more about impact. How impactful are you in the game? Depending on the situation. If we need 15 an over, can you do it? And that's, I think, what guys are going to have to select teams on — their match-winning ability," added the Proteas player.

This focus on strike rate means that those who are lagging will have to pay the price. Here are the top five players who will be playing their last IPL as they lag in the strike rate quotient and do not have age by their side to make a difference later on, to come back and play IPL again.

David Warner

Warner, who moved on from Sunrisers back to his first base in Delhi, has not found the going smooth. He has been replaced at the opening slot more often in 2024 than not. The 37-year-old has already called it quits in the longest format and this year's T20 World Cup would most likely be his last as far as the white-ball format of international cricket is concerned.

His strike rate has gone down over the years in the league and thus if he is not effective at the top in the powerplay, there is no point having him in the team.

Warner's strike rate over the years in IPL



Series Mat Inns NO 100s 50s 0s HS Runs Avg S/R 2009 7 7 0 0 1 1 51 163 23.29 123.48 2010 11 11 1 1 1 2 107* 282 28.2 147.64 2011 13 13 0 0 3 0 77 324 24.92 117.39 2012 8 8 1 1 1 0 109* 256 36.57 164.1 2013 16 16 3 0 4 2 77 410 31.54 126.93 2014 14 14 3 0 6 1 90 528 48 140.8 2015 14 14 1 0 7 0 91 562 43.23 156.55 2016 17 17 3 0 9 1 93* 848 60.57 151.43 2017 14 14 3 1 4 0 126 641 58.27 141.81 2019 12 12 2 1 8 0 100* 692 69.2 143.87 2020 16 16 2 0 4 0 85* 548 39.14 134.64 2021 8 8 0 0 2 1 57 195 24.38 107.73 2022 12 12 3 0 5 1 92* 432 48 150.52 2023 14 14 0 0 6 2 86 516 36.86 131.63 2024 8 8 0 0 1 0 52 168 21 134.4 Overall (15) 184 184 22 4 62 11 126 6565 40.52 139.77

Kane Williamson

Second on the list of players who might not play any more IPL seasons is Kane Williamson. The Kiwi captain peaked in the 2017 and 2018 seasons when he led the Sunrisers. But after that, he was never able to strike at the same rate of 140-150 and his averages also did not improve. To see him getting a bid in the next mega auction would be highly unlikely in today's world where strike rate is the parameter for judging a talent.

Kane Williamson's IPL numbers



Series Mat Inns NO 100s 50s 0s HS Runs Avg S/R 2015 2 2 1 0 0 0 26* 31 31 114.81 2016 6 6 0 0 1 0 50 124 20.67 101.64 2017 7 7 1 0 2 0 89 256 42.67 151.48 2018 17 17 3 0 8 1 84 735 52.5 142.44 2019 9 9 2 0 1 0 70* 156 22.29 120 2020 12 11 4 0 3 0 67 317 45.29 133.76 2021 10 10 4 0 2 0 66* 266 44.33 113.19 2022 13 13 2 0 1 1 57 216 19.64 93.51 2023 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2024 2 2 0 0 0 0 26 27 13.5 100 Overall (10) 79 77 17 0 18 2 89 2128 35.47 125.62

Shikhar Dhawan

Not playing domestic cricket, is not part of Indian cricket's frame of things as far as international cricket is concerned, and gets injured regularly. Shikhar Dhawan's stars are in the doldrums at the moment and as a result, his form is on the wrong side as well. He has been unable to play the entire season as skipper in the last two seasons. At 38 years of age, it would be hard for Dhawan to find buyers more so because many young Indians want to open the batting.

Shikhar Dhawan's IPL performances over the years



Series Mat Inns NO 100s 50s 0s HS Runs Avg S/R 2008 14 14 5 0 4 1 68* 340 37.78 115.25 2009 5 4 0 0 0 0 22 40 10 88.89 2010 10 10 0 0 2 1 56 191 19.1 112.35 2011 14 14 2 0 2 0 95* 400 33.33 129.03 2012 15 15 1 0 5 0 84 569 40.64 129.61 2013 10 10 2 0 3 1 73* 311 38.88 122.92 2014 14 14 1 0 2 0 64* 377 29 118.18 2015 14 14 1 0 3 0 54 353 27.15 123.43 2016 17 17 4 0 4 1 82* 501 38.54 116.78 2017 14 14 1 0 3 0 77 479 36.85 127.39 2018 16 16 3 0 4 1 92* 497 38.23 136.91 2019 16 16 1 0 5 1 97* 521 34.73 135.68 2020 17 17 3 2 4 4 106* 618 44.14 144.73 2021 16 16 1 0 3 0 92 587 39.13 124.63 2022 14 14 2 0 3 0 88* 460 38.33 122.67 2023 11 11 2 0 3 1 99* 373 41.44 142.91 2024 5 5 0 0 1 0 70 152 30.4 125.62 Overall (17) 222 221 29 2 51 11 106* 6769 35.26 127.14

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma, in what could potentially be his last IPL game, took three wickets and those were the wickets of KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and Deepak Hooda. However, even at just 35 years of age, Ishant has been through so many injuries that it is hard to expect him to play more. He is not the best at death either. So his biggest weapon is early swing. With batters striking the way they have in IPL 2024 , they could very well cancel the swing with big hitting and thus render Ishant impactless.

Umesh Yadav