Shah Rukh Khan kisses Gambhir's forehead after winning IPL 2024 final

The 9-year drought is finally over for the Kolkata Knight Riders and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan is the happiest as his team lifted the IPL trophy for the third time. The franchise last lifted the IPL trophy in 2012 and 2014 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir, who mentored Lucknow Super Giants in the previous two seasons, was roped back by the KKR franchise as the mentor.

The return of Gambhir proved a phenomenal decision for the franchise this year as the team first topped the table with 9 wins and then defeated SRH twice to clinch the IPL trophy after 9 years.

SRK kissed Gambhir’s forehead

It was a jovial moment for the KKR team who lifted the IPL 2024 final, meanwhile, SRK rushed towards the team to greet the players on the emphatic victory. Soon after the KKR won the IPL 2024, SRK showered love on the KKR team member. He hugged almost all the team players and kissed Gambhir's forehead. The video of kissing Gambhir's forehead went viral in no time.





The KKR owner also took a victory lap at the Chepauk thanking all the spectators for their presence and support.

KKR bowlers’ dominance

Sunday night completely belongs to the KKR bowlers who dominated the final and gave an extra edge to the KKR team. The phenomenal performance by the KKR bowlers restricted SRH to a score of just 113, the lowest final total in the history of the Indian Premier League.





Captain Pat Cummins was the highest run-scorer for the SRH, who scored 24 runs in 19 deliveries. On the other end, when KKR came to bat, it seemed like they were batting at a completely different pitch as they were 75/1 after the powerplay.

Iyer gave all credit to Abhishek Nayar

Venkatesh Iyer played a match-winning knock in the IPL 2024 final, scoring 52 runs in just 26 balls.

In a post-match interaction with broadcasters, Venkatesh Iyer gave all the credit to Abhishek Nayar, the Head of KKR Academy & Assistant coach. He said “Really happy, credit goes to Abhishek Nayar, all the credit in the world, the way he’s worked for the franchise. Some contributions go unnoticed; I want to make sure they don’t. He was the one who built this Indian core. We waited for 10 years, credit to the management and the coaching staff.”