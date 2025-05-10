10 batters of UAE retire out in 2025 Women's T20 WC qualifier game vs Qatar

ALSO READ: PBKS thanks BCCI, IPL, and authorities for ensuring players' safety In an extraordinary moment at the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2025, the UAE women’s team made headlines by retiring out all 10 batters during their match against Qatar on May 10 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. After a dominant opening partnership between skipper Esha Oza and Theertha Satish, UAE reached 192/0 in 16 overs. Both players walked off voluntarily after scoring explosive fifties—Oza reached a century off just 51 balls. What followed stunned onlookers: every other UAE batter came to the crease and retired out immediately, with eight not even facing a delivery. Despite the tactic, UAE still claimed a commanding 163-run win.

Oza and Satish dominate with record stand

Electing to bat first, UAE openers Esha Oza and Theertha Satish produced a commanding start. The duo raced to 90/0 at the halfway mark and continued the onslaught. Oza scored 113* off 53 balls, while Satish added 74 off 48. The partnership reached 192 without loss in just 16 overs.

Ten batters retire out in bizarre twist

After the opening pair retired, every subsequent batter chose to retire out on delivery 16.1. The scorecard showed an incredible sight: ten batters retired out—eight without even facing a ball. The decision left many fans and experts puzzled.

Qatar crumble in chase

In reply, Qatar never threatened the chase and were skittled out for just 29 in 11 overs. Only Rizpha Emmanuel reached double digits. Seven players scored ducks. UAE’s Michelle Botha starred with the ball, picking up 3/11 in four overs, as UAE won by 163 runs, but their approach sparked questions and curiosity around the strategy used.