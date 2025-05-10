Kohli signals Test exit ahead of England tour; BCCI urges him to reconsider

Virat Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his intention to step away from Test cricket, according to a report by The Indian Express. However, top board officials have urged him to reconsider, especially with the crucial England tour approaching.

“He has made up his mind and has informed the board that he is moving on from Test cricket. The BCCI has urged him to rethink as the crucial England tour is coming up. He is yet to revert on the request,” the news report quoted sources as saying.

Kohli’s decision follows Rohit Sharma’s recent announcement to retire from the longest format, creating a significant vacuum in leadership and experience within India’s Test setup. With selectors set to meet soon to finalise the squad for the upcoming five-Test series in England, Kohli’s final call holds critical importance.

The former India captain has reportedly been contemplating his Test future since the Border–Gavaskar Trophy in Australia earlier this year. Although he scored a century in the opening match, Kohli struggled through the remainder of the series. He averaged just 23.75 across five Tests, falling to deliveries outside the off stump in seven of his eight dismissals.

Impact on team setup

Should Kohli confirm his retirement, India will head to England with a relatively inexperienced middle order. KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to occupy the top spots, with Rishabh Pant lower down the order. However, the absence of seasoned campaigners like Rohit and Kohli will be strongly felt.

Between them, the two stalwarts led India’s Test team for nearly 11 years—Kohli from December 2014, followed by Rohit from February 2022. With both senior players stepping away, the selectors are likely to hand the reins to a younger leader. According to the report, Shubman Gill is the front-runner.

Speaking at a Royal Challengers Bangalore event earlier this year, Kohli reflected on his mindset during the Australia tour. “I might not have an Australia tour again in me in four years’ time,” he said. He also acknowledged his mental struggles: “Once you start taking on the energy and the disappointment from the outside… you start burdening yourself.”