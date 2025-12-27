10 runs have never felt so far away: Ben Stokes after epic Melbourne win

England finally snapped a 15-year drought for a Test win in Australia, doing it on the grandest stage—Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The triumph, carved out in tense, fast-moving final-innings theatre, was described internally by captain Ben Stokes as one of the most meaningful results of his touring career.

Chasing a modest but deceptively awkward fourth-innings target on a surface that continually offered assistance to bowlers, England held their nerve to reach home in fading daylight and rising tension. The win was not just a scorecard event but a collective exhale for a squad that had endured near-misses, tactical recalibration and heavy scrutiny across multiple tours Down Under.

ALSO READ: Shortest-ever Boxing Day Test: England chase down 175 on day two at MCG Stokes, relaying his thoughts through the team’s internal channel post-match, admitted that the finish felt almost unbearably stretched. His dismissal, with the target in sight but not secure, turned what should have been a routine closing sequence into a nail-biting wait. Even from the balcony, he conceded, the last 10 runs seemed to carry the weight of a continent. A chase built on intent, not comfort England began the final innings with a clear mandate—attack the target before Australia’s discipline and patience could make the surface feel unplayable. Stokes, paraphrased from post-match comments, stressed that a passive approach would have invited doubt. He implied that the only logical path was to flip the psychological script immediately, seize the momentum and make Australia field on the back foot from the first over of the innings.

The early moments reflected that mindset. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett absorbed the opening salvo but also ensured Australia could not settle into suffocating lines. Their 51-run opening stand forced defensive field shifts and, crucially, unlocked strike-rotation windows for the middle order. Stokes later hinted indirectly that the partnership’s value extended beyond the runs it produced—it bought England the ability to run hard, manipulate angles and convert the chase into a series of manageable micro-targets rather than one looming number. Singles, doubles, and the art of staying alive Stokes pointed out that the chase was defined less by glamour strokes and more by calculated accumulation. He suggested that the scoreboard pressure eased only when England began consistently converting tight overs into ones and twos. According to his relayed comments, the running between the wickets became England’s silent match-winner. He emphasised that every boundary mattered, but every single mattered more because it nudged the target without offering bowlers the satisfaction of building dot-ball sequences.

This philosophy, he implied, was rehearsed and reinforced in team messaging throughout the day. England wanted to win the chase “between the creases” as much as “over the ropes”—a subtle compliment to a squad that backed fitness and clarity of plan over scoreboard heroics. Brydon Carse at No. 3: a calculated gamble One of the bolder strategic calls came in the promotion of Brydon Carse to No. 3. Stokes, in indirect comments, revealed that the move was never about permanence but disruption. England wanted someone with range and freedom to unsettle Australia’s new-ball rhythm, even if only for a brief burst. Stokes acknowledged later that the ideal outcome was not a fifty, but a quick 20–30 delivered at strike rate, delivered with intent, delivered before bowlers could tighten the choke.

Though Carse did not fully deliver the cameo England hoped for, Stokes suggested that his promotion still served a purpose—it prevented Australia from funnelling pressure exclusively on to Jacob Bethell. In Stokes’ retelling, the idea was to soften the environment for Bethell, whose eventual 40 off 26 became a defining sequence in the chase. Jacob Bethell: youth without fear Bethell’s innings, as conveyed by Stokes indirectly, embodied the courage England demanded. The captain admired not just the runs but the build-up. He praised the composure Bethell showed in assessing risk, choosing moments to counter-punch and, most importantly, understanding that a single disruptive stroke could tilt a bowler’s mindset permanently.

Stokes highlighted Bethell’s immediate aggression after Tea, referencing his lofted stroke over Scott Boland through the covers. The shot, he implied, was more than runs—it was punctuation. It told the bowler the batter was not rattled by narrative or reputation. He also explained indirectly that bowlers often remember audacity longer than execution, suggesting that such moments shift fields, lengths and self-belief in ways television commentary cannot always capture. The captain credited Bethell for recognising the “domino effect” of intent—something he believes younger players often execute better because they play the situation, not the mythology around it. Josh Tongue’s seven-wicket roar If Bethell provided the chase its heartbeat, Josh Tongue provided the Test its spine. The England attack, missing senior quicks like Mark Wood and Jofra Archer at different points of the tour, needed someone to stand up not just with wickets but workload. Tongue delivered both.

Stokes described Tongue, indirectly, as a bowler with instinct—someone who carries a rare internal compass for breakthroughs. He praised the long spells, the repeat hits on length and the emotional control required to bowl when wickets feel overdue. Tongue’s seven wickets across two innings and Player-of-the-Match performance were, according to the captain’s relayed remarks, proof that endurance and penetration can co-exist. Stokes also added that Tongue backed up every breakthrough with another spell that asked questions rather than offering release, a subtle nod to a bowler who thrives in grind as much as burst. A shared moment years in the making Stokes admitted that the most emotional moment was not the winning hit but the collective gathering that followed. He explained indirectly that the entire squad stepped out of the dressing room to share a group embrace, the messaging in the huddle boiling down to a simple release—England had finally won one in Australia.

His comments reflected pride in unity rather than individual glory. He also noted that the result felt heavier because it came on Boxing Day, one of world cricket’s biggest sporting occasions, where pressure is magnified by audience, history and occasion. Bravery as a cultural constant Stokes complimented England’s bowling evolution despite injury setbacks, stressing that different bowlers had found moments to carry the side across the week. He suggested indirectly that the bowling group delivered one of its most complete collective performances of the tour. He also added that England’s plan, though proactive, was not reckless. Courage, he implied, was not the absence of fear but the refusal to hand it the steering wheel.