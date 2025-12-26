Year Ender 2025: Top five memorable moments of Indian cricket team

The 2025 cricket season has finally come to a close for the Indian side, who enjoyed their fair share of ups and downs all year long. While on many occasions, such as the 0–2 loss to South Africa in home Tests, Indian fans were left heartbroken, Indian cricket made sure that they will have enough good memories in their bank to remember 2025 as one of the most iconic years of the country’s cricketing history.

Today, we will take a look at some such moments of 2025 which left Indian fans crying — but not out of melancholy, rather out of sheer joy.

Top five memorable moments of Indian cricket team in 2025 Women’s cricket team creates history Whenever someone talks about the year 2025 for the Indian cricket team, the pictures of Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s team’s jubilant faces at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on November 2 will take the top spot. India hosted the 2025 Women’s World Cup with hopes of securing their maiden senior women’s ICC title on home soil. They started in just that fashion, winning the first two games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. But then came the tough stage when India lost three games in a row to South Africa, Australia and England. India faced New Zealand next in a do-or-die game and they came all guns blazing to win the match. Their final group-stage game against Bangladesh was washed out, which put India into the semifinals after finishing fourth on the points table.

However, once again in the semifinals they were up against mighty Australia, who, batting first, posted 338 runs on the board. India now needed to create history and complete the highest successful run chase in Women’s World Cup history if they wished to reach the final — and history India created. Skipper Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues brought out their best game as India chased down the total and qualified for the World Cup final for the third time. In the final, India were up against in-form Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa, with both teams looking for their first World Cup trophy. But eventually it was the women in blue who walked out with victory, probably changing the landscape of Indian cricket forever.

Champions Trophy triumph The Champions Trophy 2025 was a huge occasion for the Indian team, who ended their decade-long ICC trophy drought a year ago with the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. However, the Champions Trophy was a big deal as in the last edition of the tournament India lost the final to Pakistan, which was a tough loss to take. However, the Indian team in 2025 was on a mission. They beat Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stages to finish as group winners. Then came the semifinal where they were once again face to face with the same team who broke their hearts in the 2023 World Cup final — Australia. But this time it was India who emerged victorious and booked their place in the final.

In the final they were up against New Zealand, who broke their dreams of winning the 2019 World Cup in the semifinals and the 2021 ICC Test Championship final. India once again flipped the switch and beat the Kiwis to win their third Champions Trophy and second ICC trophy in a span of 12 months. Asia Cup final win vs Pakistan The Asia Cup 2025 was once again an emotional one for the fans as the recent cross-border tension with Pakistan made winning the tournament that much more important. India once again decided to bring their A game as they beat Pakistan, UAE and Oman with ease in the group stages to book their place in the Super 4s.

They continued their form and beat Pakistan and Bangladesh with ease in the Super 4s before they were handed their first challenging match of the tournament by Sri Lanka, who pushed the match into a Super Over. But India once again came out victorious to set a final date with Pakistan. The story of the final was no different. India, chasing the target, faced some early hiccups but a masterclass from Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube took them past the target to not only defend their Asia Cup trophy but also complete a three-peat of wins against Pakistan in the tournament.

Jadeja-Sundar resistance in Manchester India’s 2025 tour of England for the five-match Test series will be remembered for many reasons, as for the first time in over a decade they were without the services of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli , who announced their retirement from Tests a few weeks before the series. However, just as before, India faced a tough challenge from England, who beat India in the first Test to kick off the series. India came back strong and won the second match but were once again on the losing end in the third Test. Then came the fourth Test in Manchester. With India’s backs against the wall, they needed to win or draw the match to keep the series alive, but England were not ready to allow that easily. India batted first and scored 358 runs before England replied with a mammoth 669. In the second innings, India lost two wickets without scoring, putting England in a comfortable position. KL Rahul (90) and skipper Shubman Gill (103) kept India’s hopes alive but eventually lost their wickets. With more than two-and-a-half sessions left on the fifth day in bowler-friendly conditions in Manchester, India were facing an innings-loss situation as Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja were India’s last hope to save the Test, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant already suffering from a foot injury.

But then came the great resistance of India. Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 107 and Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 101 to finally secure a draw in the match and force a series decider in London. Siraj steals the show in London After the Sundar-Jadeja show in Manchester, no one thought anything in the series could top that, but then came Mohammed Siraj, who put his hand up and delivered one of the best bowling performances by an Indian in recent years. While all five days of the Test were absolute magic, the fifth day was where the true miracle happened.