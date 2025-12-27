Year Ender 2025: Top wicket-takers across formats for Indian cricket team

As the curtain falls on the 2025 cricket season, India can look back with pride at a year defined not just by landmark results but by the bowlers who consistently shaped those outcomes. From matching England blow for blow in a hard-fought Test series on foreign soil to lifting major trophies like the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, India’s success across formats was built on timely breakthroughs and sustained pressure with the ball.

While batting often grabs the headlines, 2025 underlined yet again that matches are won by bowlers who can seize control at critical moments. Across Tests, ODIs and T20Is, India witnessed the rise of new match-winners alongside the continued excellence of proven operators, each contributing in different conditions and phases of the game. Whether it was dismantling top orders, choking runs in the middle overs, or delivering at the death, a select group stood out for their consistency and impact.

In this article, we turn the spotlight on India’s highest wicket-takers across formats in 2025 — the bowlers who led from the front and ensured India remained a dominant force throughout the year. Most wickets for India in T20Is in 2025: Most Wickets for India in T20Is – 2025 Player Mat Inns Wkts Ave Econ SR 4 5 CV Varun 20 18 36 13.19 7.08 11.16 1 1 Kuldeep Yadav 10 9 21 10.23 7.04 8.71 2 – AR Patel 19 15 17 19.17 6.93 16.58 – – Arshdeep Singh 12 11 15 24 8.85 16.26 – – JJ Bumrah 13 11 14 20.92 7.11 17.64 – – S Dube 17 11 12 17.91 8.43 12.75 – – HH Pandya 15 15 12 29.08 9.18 19 – – Harshit Rana 6 5 7 24.71 10.17 14.57 – – Ravi Bishnoi 5 5 5 26.4 7.76 20.4 – – Washington Sundar 6 4 4 14.25 7.77 11 – –

Varun Chakravarthy Varun Chakravarthy finished 2025 as India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is, claiming 36 wickets across 18 bowling innings. His exceptional average of 13.19 and economy of 7.08 underlined his control and wicket-taking threat through the middle overs. Varun’s standout performance was a five-wicket haul for 24 runs, while his strike rate of 11.16 showed how frequently he broke partnerships and shifted momentum in India’s favour. Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav enjoyed a stellar T20I year in 2025, picking up 21 wickets in just nine innings. His remarkable average of 10.23 and strike rate of 8.71 highlighted his ability to strike quickly and decisively. Kuldeep registered two four-wicket hauls, including a best of 4/7, consistently troubling batters with his variations and flight while maintaining an economy rate close to seven.

Axar Patel Axar Patel played a key containing role for India’s T20I side in 2025, taking 17 wickets in 15 innings. While his average of 19.17 was higher than other spinners, his economy rate of 6.93 stood out as one of the best in the squad. Axar’s ability to bowl tight spells in the powerplay and middle overs helped build pressure and force mistakes from batters. Arshdeep Singh Arshdeep Singh remained India’s primary left-arm pace option in T20Is during 2025, finishing with 15 wickets in 11 innings. His best figures of 3/35 reflected his effectiveness, particularly at the death. Although his economy rate of 8.85 was on the higher side, Arshdeep’s ability to deliver key breakthroughs and execute yorkers under pressure continued to make him a vital part of India’s bowling attack.

Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah once again provided control and penetration for India in T20Is in 2025, featuring in 11 bowling innings. While his wicket tally was modest compared to others, Bumrah’s impact went beyond numbers, as he consistently bowled high-pressure overs against top batters. His ability to restrict scoring, especially in the powerplay and death phases, ensured India maintained an edge in tight T20 contests. Most wickets for India in ODIs in 2025: Most Wickets for India in ODIs – 2025 Player Mat Inns Wkts Ave Econ SR 4 5 Harshit Rana 11 11 20 25.55 6.01 25.5 1 – Kuldeep Yadav 11 11 19 29 5.28 32.89 2 – RA Jadeja 10 10 12 33.41 4.66 43 – – Mohammed Shami 7 7 11 30.63 5.92 31 – 1 AR Patel 11 11 11 34.27 4.47 46 – – CV Varun 4 4 10 19 4.75 24 – 1 Arshdeep Singh 6 6 10 25.9 5.58 27.8 – – M Prasidh Krishna 4 4 8 31.37 7.72 24.37 1 – HH Pandya 8 8 7 38.71 6.22 37.28 – – Washington Sundar 6 6 6 30.66 5.93 31 – –

Harshit Rana Harshit Rana emerged as India’s leading wicket-taker in ODIs in 2025, finishing with 20 wickets from 11 matches. Bowling consistently in all phases, he maintained a solid average of 25.55 and an economy rate of 6.01. His best figures of 4/39 highlighted his ability to strike in clusters, while four maidens reflected control. Rana’s strike rate of 25.50 underlined his knack for timely breakthroughs. Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav continued to be a key wicket-taking option in ODIs during 2025, picking up 19 wickets in 11 innings. Operating mainly through the middle overs, he maintained a respectable economy of 5.28. Kuldeep registered two four-wicket hauls, with a best of 4/41, showcasing his ability to trouble batters with flight and variation, even when wickets did not come in quick succession.

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja played a holding yet impactful role for India’s ODI side in 2025, taking 12 wickets across 10 matches. His strength lay in control, as reflected in an excellent economy rate of 4.66 and three maidens. Jadeja’s best figures of 3/26 showed his effectiveness on helpful surfaces, while his ability to build pressure complemented India’s strike bowlers throughout the year. Mohammed Shami Mohammed Shami made a strong impact despite featuring in only seven ODIs in 2025, claiming 11 wickets at an average of 30.63. His standout performance was a five-wicket haul for 53 runs, underlining his match-winning potential. Bowling with pace and movement, Shami maintained an economy of 5.92 and remained a constant threat with the new ball and during crucial spells.

Axar Patel Axar Patel contributed steadily with the ball for India in ODIs in 2025, picking up 11 wickets in as many matches. While his average of 34.27 was on the higher side, Axar’s economy rate of 4.47 stood out as one of the best among Indian bowlers. His best figures of 2/22 highlighted his role as a restrictive option who built pressure in the middle overs. Most wickets for India in Tests in 2025: Most Wickets for India in Tests – 2025 Player Mat Inns Wkts Ave Econ SR 4 5 Mohammed Siraj 10 19 43 27.2 3.75 43.46 2 2 JJ Bumrah 8 14 31 22.16 2.82 47.12 – 3 RA Jadeja 10 18 25 38.2 3.2 71.44 4 – Kuldeep Yadav 4 8 20 23.15 3.47 40 1 1 M Prasidh Krishna 4 8 20 31.3 4.74 39.6 2 – Akash Deep 3 6 13 36.46 4.34 50.38 1 1 Washington Sundar 9 14 11 50.63 3.27 92.81 1 – K Nitish Kumar Reddy 6 8 5 43.6 4.27 61.2 – – AR Patel 1 2 2 28.5 2.85 60 – – SN Thakur 2 3 2 72 5.33 81 – –

Mohammed Siraj Mohammed Siraj topped India’s Test wicket charts in 2025 with a superb haul of 43 wickets from 19 bowling innings. Operating as the workhorse of the pace attack, Siraj bowled long spells, sending down over 1,800 deliveries. His average of 27.20 and economy of 3.75 reflected sustained pressure, while two five-wicket hauls, including a best of 6/70, highlighted his ability to run through batting line-ups. Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah delivered another elite Test season in 2025, claiming 31 wickets in just 14 innings. His outstanding average of 22.16 and miserly economy rate of 2.82 underlined his control and precision. Bumrah’s three five-wicket hauls, including a best of 5/27, showed his knack for decisive spells, often breaking matches open with short, lethal bursts.

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial all-round role with the ball for India in Tests in 2025, picking up 25 wickets across 18 innings. While his average of 38.20 was higher than usual, Jadeja’s value lay in control, reflected in 41 maidens and an economy of just 3.20. His four four-wicket hauls highlighted his consistency in applying pressure, especially on wearing surfaces. Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav made a strong impact in limited Test opportunities during 2025, finishing with 20 wickets from eight innings. His impressive average of 23.15 and strike rate of 40.00 underlined his wicket-taking ability. Kuldeep registered a five-wicket haul and a four-for, using flight and sharp turn to trouble batters and provide India with breakthroughs in the middle overs.