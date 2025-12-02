14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes record hundred in SMAT for Bihar

India’s rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday with a once-in-a-generation innings, firmly stamping his arrival on the domestic stage. The 14-year-old left-hander created history at Eden Gardens, becoming the youngest player ever to score a century in the tournament. Opening the innings for Bihar, Vaibhav crafted a magnificent unbeaten 108 off 61 balls, guiding his team to 176/3 in 20 overs. His knock featured a perfect blend of touch and power, 7 fours and 7 sixes, and he brought up the milestone in the final over, stroking Arshin Kulkarni’s first ball to the boundary to complete his hundred off 58 deliveries.

The innings came at an important time for the teenager, who had managed only 14, 13 and 5 in his previous outings. This performance not only ended that brief slump but also echoed the brilliance he displayed during his sensational 144 off 42 balls against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha. Showing maturity far beyond his 14 years and 250 days, Vaibhav paced his innings expertly, steady at the start, explosive at the finish, and remained unbeaten as the anchor around whom Bihar’s total was built.

Padikkal Shines, But Vaibhav Owns the Day

While Vaibhav stole the spotlight in Kolkata, another standout performance came in Ahmedabad. Devdutt Padikkal smashed a superb 102 not out for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu, reaching his fifty in just 26 balls and his hundred in 45. His knock, laced with 10 fours and 6 sixes, powered Karnataka to a massive 245/3.

But even Padikkal’s brilliance couldn’t overshadow the story of the day. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking hundred at 14 was the defining moment, a fearless statement from a prodigy already producing extraordinary feats long before most players enter senior cricket.