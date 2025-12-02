Home / Cricket / News / 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes record hundred in SMAT for Bihar

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes record hundred in SMAT for Bihar

Opening the innings for Bihar, Vaibhav crafted a magnificent unbeaten 108 off 61 balls, guiding his team to 176/3 in 20 overs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has 3 hundreds in T20s this year now in just 15 innings.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has 3 hundreds in T20s this year now in just 15 innings.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India’s rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday with a once-in-a-generation innings, firmly stamping his arrival on the domestic stage. The 14-year-old left-hander created history at Eden Gardens, becoming the youngest player ever to score a century in the tournament.  Opening the innings for Bihar, Vaibhav crafted a magnificent unbeaten 108 off 61 balls, guiding his team to 176/3 in 20 overs. His knock featured a perfect blend of touch and power, 7 fours and 7 sixes, and he brought up the milestone in the final over, stroking Arshin Kulkarni’s first ball to the boundary to complete his hundred off 58 deliveries.
A Breakthrough Knock After a Lean Patch
 
The innings came at an important time for the teenager, who had managed only 14, 13 and 5 in his previous outings. This performance not only ended that brief slump but also echoed the brilliance he displayed during his sensational 144 off 42 balls against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha. Showing maturity far beyond his 14 years and 250 days, Vaibhav paced his innings expertly, steady at the start, explosive at the finish, and remained unbeaten as the anchor around whom Bihar’s total was built. 
 
Padikkal Shines, But Vaibhav Owns the Day
 
While Vaibhav stole the spotlight in Kolkata, another standout performance came in Ahmedabad. Devdutt Padikkal smashed a superb 102 not out for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu, reaching his fifty in just 26 balls and his hundred in 45. His knock, laced with 10 fours and 6 sixes, powered Karnataka to a massive 245/3.
 
But even Padikkal’s brilliance couldn’t overshadow the story of the day. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking hundred at 14 was the defining moment, a fearless statement from a prodigy already producing extraordinary feats long before most players enter senior cricket.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ministry of Railways promotes Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh and Pratika Rawal

Credit for India's aggressive batting intent goes to Rohit, Dravid: Ashwin

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Playing 11, live time and streaming

Gill's fitness in doubt for SA T20Is, Hardik set for competitive return

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar hails Virat Kohli as the 'ODI G.O.A.T'

Topics :Cricket NewsBihar

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story