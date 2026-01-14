Home / Cricket / News / Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs DC playing 11, live time, streaming

Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs DC playing 11, live time, streaming

Delhi Capitals have handed the captaincy to Jemimah Rodrigues, who, at just 25, becomes the youngest captain in WPL history.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 12:57 PM IST
The Women’s Premier League 2026 is reaching a thrilling point, with Match 7 set to feature Delhi Capitals against UP Warriorz on January 14 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Both teams have made significant changes this season, promising an exciting showdown.
 
Delhi Capitals have handed the captaincy to Jemimah Rodrigues, who, at just 25, becomes the youngest captain in WPL history. In a bold move, they parted ways with Meg Lanning, hoping the change in leadership will bring them the breakthrough they’ve been seeking after finishing as finalists three times in a row but never clinching the title.
 
On the other hand, UP Warriorz have appointed Meg Lanning as their new captain, bringing in the experienced leader who led Delhi to those three finals. Now, Lanning faces her former team in what promises to be an intense battle. In their previous encounters, Delhi won four times, while UPW won twice. After a disappointing season that saw them finish at the bottom, the Warriorz are eager for redemption and are looking to prove themselves in this season's competition. With both teams in a strong position to challenge, the match is set to be a thrilling contest. 
 
WPL 2026 UPW vs DC: Playing 11
 
UP Warriorz playing 11 (probable): Meg Lanning (C), Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Shipra Giri (WK), Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Goud
 
Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Marizanne Kapp, Deeya Yadav, Chinelle Henry, Lizelle Lee (WK), Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Alana King, Nandani Sharma
 
UPW vs DC: Head to head in WPL
 
Total matches: 6
UPW won: 2
DC won: 4
No result: 0
 
WPL 2026 UPW vs DC: Full squads
 
UPW full squad for WPL 2026: Meg Lanning(c), Kiran Navgire, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Shipra Giri(w), Shweta Sehrawat, Charli Knott, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Chloe Tryon, Gongadi Trisha, Kranti Gaud, Suman Meena
 
DC full squad for WPL 2026: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Nandani Sharma, Lizelle Lee, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav
 
WPL 2026 UPW vs DC: Live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC be played?
 
The UPW vs DC WPL 2026 match will be played on Wednesday, January 14.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC?
 
The WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
 
When will the toss for the UPW vs DC WPL 2026 match take place?
 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC be bowled?
 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC in India?
 
The live telecast of the UPW vs DC WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC in India?
 
The live streaming of the UPW vs DC WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 12:57 PM IST

