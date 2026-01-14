WPL 2026 UPW vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

Abhishek Nayar compares life to a box of chocolates, with the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore described as a "dark chocolate, 90 per cent cocoa," reflecting the bitterness of the experience for the UP Warriorz. As the head coach, Nayar is hopeful that their next match against Delhi Capitals will be a more positive affair. The Warriorz, despite their strong lineup, were outclassed by RCB in a heavy nine-wicket defeat, leaving them winless after two games. They now face a Delhi Capitals side, also struggling with two losses.

Delhi, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, has faced inconsistency, especially with their Powerplay bowling, an area they’ll need to improve. The team will look to young talents like N. Shree Charani and Nandini Sharma, who took a hat-trick in their last game, to deliver strong performances.

ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs DC playing 11, live time, streaming For the Warriorz, the main focus will be on improving their Powerplay batting and selecting a stable opening partner for Meg Lanning. Nayar admitted that promoting Harleen Deol to open against RCB was a poor decision, and the team will look to avoid such errors going forward. Additionally, the bowling attack, including Kranti Gaud, Shikha Pandey, and Deandra Dottin, must raise their game. Both teams will be aiming for their first victory, hoping for a much-needed turn in fortune. Dr DY Patil Sports Academy: Pitch report for UPW vs DC WPL 2026 match

The pitch at DY Patil Sports Academy generally offers a well-balanced surface, benefiting both batters and bowlers. Seamers could get some movement early on, depending on the weather conditions. Once the batters settle in, the scoring becomes easier. The outfield is quick, and spinners are likely to play a key role in the middle overs. A competitive total on this ground is typically around 170-180. WPL 2026 UPW vs DC: Head-to-head stats at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Both Delhi and UP have faced each other just once at the DY Patil Stadium with the Delhi Capitals taking the result in their favour back in 2023 at the venue.