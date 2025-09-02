1st ODI: England vs South Africa Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

In the first One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series, England will lock horns with South Africa at the Headingley in Leeds today. A new-look England side will take the field at Headingley with a blend of experience and youthful promise, as 22-year-old quick Sonny Baker receives his first ODI cap. The Somerset pacer, who has just 11 List A games to his name, will form a new-ball pairing with Jofra Archer.

ALSO READ: T20 Tri-series: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing 11, timing, live streaming South Africa, meanwhile, enter the series opener with injury concerns of their own, with spearhead Kagiso Rabada missing out, leaving Lungi Ngidi to lead a pace-heavy attack.

England vs South Africa Playing 11 prediction England’s playing XI probables The English selectors have opted for stability in the batting order, keeping the top six unchanged from the side that faced West Indies in June. The spotlight, however, is on Baker’s debut alongside a fit-again Archer, who has enjoyed an encouraging summer in the Hundred. Probable England XI: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker Key talking point: With Brook in charge, England’s middle order carries both authority and flair, while Rashid’s spin and Archer’s pace return offer balance to a side eager to reassert its ODI credentials.

South Africa’s playing XI probables Rabada’s absence due to ankle inflammation is a setback, but South Africa’s pace depth remains strong. Lungi Ngidi will lead a four-man pace attack supported by Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder. Captain Temba Bavuma returns after managing a hamstring injury, though the Proteas may rotate him across the series to preserve fitness. Probable South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi Key talking point: With Bavuma anchoring the line-up, South Africa will rely on their emerging middle-order talents—Stubbs and Brevis—to provide the firepower against an England attack that blends youth with proven pace.

Pitch report: Leeds promises runs Headingley has long been considered a batter’s paradise in white-ball cricket. Since 2005, the average first-innings score has been 274, with only one total dipping below 200, and that in rain-curtailed conditions. Expect stroke-makers like Root, Brook and Markram to flourish if the weather permits. This contest will also be the first ODI in England under the new regulation that allows teams to switch to a fresh ball after 34 overs. How this rule impacts run-scoring—especially at a high-scoring ground like Leeds—will be a subplot to watch. The only caveat is the weather. Forecasts suggest rain interruptions around 3pm and again later in the evening, which could influence team strategies.

Stats and trivia: Numbers to watch Bavuma’s milestone: The South African skipper is just 69 runs shy of 2000 in ODIs and will become the 22nd batter from his country to reach the landmark. Brook’s rare feat: In just eight games as captain, Harry Brook has an ODI average of 73.83—the highest for any England skipper with at least five matches. Recent history: South Africa have had the upper hand in this rivalry. Two of the last three bilateral series have ended in draws, with the other won by South Africa. England last won a series against them in 2017. England vs South Africa 1st ODI live toss time, ENG vs SA cricket live streaming today When will England vs South Africa 1st ODI take place?