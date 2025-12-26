20 wkts fell at MCG! boland becomes 26th batter to bat twice in a day

The fourth Test of The Ashes 2025-26 series between Australia and England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) etched its name in history for a unique record. In the match where England won the toss and invited Australia to bat first, the hosts were bundled out for just 152. But when everyone thought England finally had things under control, they were all out for 110, allowing Australia to bat again on Day 1, although just for one over.

ALSO READ: Kohli's purple patch continues with fifty vs Gujarat in Vijay Hazare Trophy Australia batting twice on Day 1 of the ongoing Test is now only the sixth occasion in the history of Test cricket where a team has batted twice on the first day of a Test match. This is also the fourth match where Australia have batted twice on Day 1 of a Test match, out of which three are against England and one against West Indies. Meanwhile, apart from that, England also played a game against South Africa where a team batted twice on the first day.

South Africa vs India, 2024 Test in Cape Town is the only Test match where a team came out to bat two times in a Test match that did not involve either England or Australia, Full list of Tests where team batted twice on Day 1 Rank Teams (Match) Wickets Fallen on Day 1 Venue Date 1 Australia vs England 25 Melbourne 01-Jan-02 2 South Africa vs India 23 Cape Town 03-Jan-24 3 England vs Australia 22 The Oval 11 Aug 1890 4 Australia vs West Indies 22 Adelaide 22-Dec-51 5 South Africa vs England 21 Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) 13 Feb 1896 6 Australia vs England 20 Melbourne 26-Dec-25 Most wickets in a day’s play in Tests at MCG Wickets Match Day 25 AUS vs ENG, 1901/02 Day 1 20 AUS vs SA, 1931/32 Day 1 20 AUS vs ENG, 1894/95 Day 1 20 AUS vs ENG, 2025/26 Day 1 18 AUS vs ENG, 1998/99 Day 4 18 AUS vs ENG, 1903/04 Day 3 Most wickets on Day 1 in AUS vs ENG Tests Wickets Match Venue 25 AUS vs ENG, 1901/02 Melbourne 22 AUS vs ENG, 1890 The Oval 20 AUS vs ENG, 1882 The Oval 20 AUS vs ENG, 1909 Old Trafford 20 AUS vs ENG, 1894/95 Melbourne 20 AUS vs ENG, 2025/26 Melbourne 19 AUS vs ENG, 2025/26 Perth Most wickets on Day 1 in AUS vs ENG Tests at MCG Wickets Match Season / Date 25 Australia vs England 1901/02 22 Australia vs England 1890 20 Australia vs England 1882 20 Australia vs England 1909 20 Australia vs England 1894/95 20 Australia vs England 2025/26 19 Australia vs England 2025/26

A wounded contest opens with a wicket storm The opening day of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG lived up to its reputation for drama, but this time it was the bowlers who scripted the headlines. In conditions offering sharp bounce, early movement and uneven pace, both teams found life difficult with the bat. England, playing for pride after losing the Ashes, were bowled out for 110 in the only innings they played on Day 1. Australia, despite collapsing for 152 earlier, hit back hard through their pace attack to regain control before stumps. The day’s play saw 14 wickets fall across two completed innings, a throwback to old-school MCG days when seam dominated long phases. England finished the day trailing by 46 runs.

Australia folded for 152 despite early resistance Australia’s innings began cautiously with openers Travis Head and Jake Weatherald respecting the new ball. A brief release came in the sixth over when Head and Weatherald struck Carse for a combined 15-run over, including three well-timed drives to the cover region. The momentum was short-lived. Atkinson struck first for England, finding the stumps as Head chopped one on for 12. Tongue then made his mark immediately, forcing Weatherald into a leg-side error for 10, caught by Jamie Smith. Labuschagne (6) and Smith (5) followed soon after, both undone by accurate seam lines, leaving Australia 51/4 inside 20 overs.

Khawaja and Carey resisted for a period, taking the score to 72/4 at drinks. The stand was eventually broken when Khawaja edged Atkinson for 29 after a successful England review. Carey, fighting a lone battle, made 20 before Crawley held a leg-slip catch off Stokes’ probing angle. The Green–Neser pair added 52 runs to spark a recovery, but Green was run out for 17 after a sharp fielding hit. Neser made 35 before losing his middle stump to Tongue. The final wicket gave Tongue his five-for (5/45), Brook taking the catch to end Australia’s innings at 152. England’s batting lasted one session, Australia responded

England began the final session 72 runs behind, but early dismissals turned it into a sprint Australia could exploit. Starc and Neser struck relentlessly. Duckett (2) chipped one to Neser at mid-on. Bethell, on debut at No. 3, fell for 1, caught behind. Crawley (5), Root (0) and Brook (41) tried to shift momentum, with Brook briefly counter-attacking through two sixes. His 50-run stand with Stokes was England’s best phase, but Boland, feeding off the surface and crowd energy, broke the stand with Brook caught for 41. Boland added Jacks (2) and Jacks’ partner Jacks (5) soon after. Stokes (13) was caught at slip off Neser. Atkinson (28) provided the final fight with 28 off 35, but England were dismissed for 110, Neser ending with 4/45 and Boland with 3/30.