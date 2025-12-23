Home / Cricket / News / Smith set to lead again as Australia announces squad for 4th Ashes Test

Smith set to lead again as Australia announces squad for 4th Ashes Test

With veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury during the third Test, Australia have turned to Todd Murphy as their frontline spinner

Steve Smith
Steve Smith
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
Australia have confirmed a reshaped squad for the fourth Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with leadership continuity and forced changes defining their selections. With the Ashes already secured after three consecutive wins, the selectors have taken a measured approach, prioritising player management while also addressing key injury concerns.
 
The most notable development sees Steve Smith set to continue as stand-in captain, reinforcing stability at the top after Australia’s dominance in the series so far. The Boxing Day Test will also mark a significant opportunity for a younger spin option, while the pace group could witness a long-awaited comeback.

Murphy steps in for Lyon

With veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury during the third Test, Australia have turned to Todd Murphy as their frontline spinner. Murphy, who impressed during the 2023 Ashes tour of England, is set to play his first Test on home soil.
 
He was preferred ahead of Matt Kuhnemann and Corey Rocchiccioli, underlining the selectors’ confidence in his ability to handle the demands of a high-profile Boxing Day encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Lyon, who has otherwise enjoyed remarkable durability across his long career, was injured while diving to stop a boundary late in the Adelaide Test.

Smith to continue as captain

Regular skipper Pat Cummins has been rested as a precaution, with Australia keen to manage his workload following a significant back injury earlier this year. Cummins had indicated after the Adelaide win that playing at the MCG was unlikely, and the decision aligns with that expectation.
 
In his absence, Steve Smith is set to captain the side once again, having missed the third Test due to vertigo but now cleared to return. The move ensures leadership continuity as Australia aim to extend their momentum.

Pace options and fresh faces

Fast bowler Jhye Richardson has been recalled and is in contention to play his first Test in over four years after overcoming a series of injury setbacks. His return adds depth to a pace attack that already includes Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Michael Neser, giving selectors flexibility depending on conditions.

Squad and series outlook

Australia, who retained the Ashes after their win in Adelaide, will look to press home their advantage before the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground beginning January 3. The squad blends experience with opportunity, reflecting a confident but cautious approach.
 
Australia squad: Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

