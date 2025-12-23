It's not up to me: McCullum on future as England coach after Ashes debacle

England head coach Brendon McCullum has admitted that his future in the role is no longer in his own hands, even as he reiterated his desire to continue guiding the national side following a chastening Ashes campaign. England’s failure to arrest their slide in Australia, where the Ashes were conceded 3-0 inside the first three Tests, has placed the coaching set-up under intense examination.

ALSO READ: Here's why fans might not be able to watch Kohli's return to Chinnaswamy While speculation around his position has grown louder, McCullum has sought to shift the focus away from job security and towards accountability, learning and long-term improvement. With a contract that runs through the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle, the New Zealander insists his priority remains extracting better performances from his players rather than engaging in conversations about his own future.

‘Not really up to me’: McCullum’s clear stance Asked directly whether he expects to remain in charge for England’s upcoming home summer, McCullum suggested that such decisions sit beyond his authority. He indicated that his role is to continue working, reflect honestly on what went wrong during the Ashes, and implement changes where required. Decisions on coaching appointments, he implied, are matters for others within the system, not something he can influence through speculation or public debate. Motivation intact despite Ashes criticism Despite the volume of criticism directed at England’s leadership group, McCullum has stressed that his motivation has not wavered. He portrayed the England job as a rewarding challenge, underlining the enjoyment he derives from working closely with players, travelling with the squad, and attempting to play an ambitious style of cricket. From his perspective, the process remains worthwhile even when results fall short, and he believes there has been tangible progress since he first took over, notwithstanding the painful outcome in Australia.

Contract security and long-term vision McCullum remains under contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup, a tenure that also covers the next Ashes series on home soil. Initially appointed as England’s Test coach, he later assumed responsibility for the white-ball sides as well, becoming a central figure in the board’s attempt to align philosophies across formats. That long-term vision, however, is now being weighed against another disappointing Ashes return. Australia struggles continue to haunt England The defeat in Adelaide further highlighted England’s ongoing difficulties in Australian conditions. It extended their winless run in Tests Down Under to 18 matches, with the last series victory coming back in 2010–11. The statistic has only deepened frustration among supporters and former players, reinforcing the sense that England are still searching for answers when it comes to succeeding in Australia.

Off-field noise adds to pressure England’s Ashes campaign has also been overshadowed by reports of alleged off-field issues during a mid-series break. With the team trailing 0-2, players travelled to Noosa for a short reset following the second Test defeat, a trip that later became the subject of critical media reports. Rob Key vows to probe allegations Managing director Rob Key said the board would look into claims that players indulged in excessive drinking during the break. While stressing that such behaviour would be unacceptable if proven, Key noted that initial feedback suggested the squad had largely behaved responsibly. He added that any evidence of conduct crossing professional boundaries would be addressed firmly.