Who is Gede Priandana? Indonesian bowler who took 5 wkts in an over of T20I

In a moment that instantly pushed Indonesian cricket into the global spotlight, Gede Priandana produced a spell that had never been seen before in international T20 cricket. The 28-year-old right-arm fast bowler created history during the first T20I between the Indonesia national cricket team and the Cambodia national cricket team in Bali by becoming the first cricketer—male or female—to claim five wickets in a single over in an international T20I where fall-of-wickets data is available.

What made the feat even more remarkable was the match situation. Cambodia were still mathematically alive in a chase of 168, and Priandana was bowling his very first over of the match. Within six deliveries, he not only dismantled the opposition but also closed out the game, turning a competitive contest into a statement victory. The achievement underlined both Priandana's composure under pressure and the growing competitiveness of associate cricket nations.

The over that rewrote the record books Indonesia were in control but not yet home when the 16th over began, with Cambodia at 106 for 5. Priandana struck immediately, removing Shah Abrar Hussain with his first ball, before dismissing Nirmaljit Singh and Chanthoeun Rathanak off the next two deliveries to complete a hat-trick. A dot ball followed, building tension, before he returned to pick up Mongdara Sok and Pel Vennak in the final two balls of the over. Cambodia managed just one run in the over, a wide conceded between the last two wickets, as the innings ended abruptly. The sequence meant Priandana finished with five wickets in six balls, an unprecedented feat in international cricket, sealing Indonesia’s win with clinical efficiency.

Match context: Indonesia’s strong batting platform Earlier in the match, Indonesia had posted a challenging total of 168, built around a commanding batting performance from wicketkeeper-batter Dharma Kesuma. Opening the innings, Kesuma anchored the total with an unbeaten 110 off 68 balls, striking eight fours and six sixes to dominate the Cambodian attack. Priandana himself opened alongside Kesuma and contributed a modest 6 off 11 deliveries, playing his part in setting the tone at the top. That solid batting effort ensured Indonesia had scoreboard pressure on their side, which later allowed Priandana to attack aggressively with the ball. How rare is five wickets in an over? While Priandana’s achievement was a first in international cricket, the feat of taking five wickets in an over had occurred only twice before in men’s domestic T20 cricket. Al-Amin Hossain achieved it in the Victory Day T20 Cup in 2013–14 while playing for UCB-BCB XI against Abahani Limited, and Abhimanyu Mithun famously dismissed five Haryana batters in a single over during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final in 2019–20.