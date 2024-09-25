3 things to know before heading to Kanpur for India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

The second and final match between India and Bangladesh is set to begin on Friday at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. One of the oldest Test venues, Green Park Stadium is hosting a Test match after over three years.

With the emergence of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, Green Park Stadium has not hosted a limited-overs game since October 29, 2017. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The last time Green Park Stadium hosted an international match was in 2021, when New Zealand toured India for a three-match Test series.

As Green Park Stadium has not hosted an international match for a long time, it could be challenging for fans to travel to the venue, located in the heart of Kanpur.

As both teams gear up for the 2nd Test, starting September 27, here are three things fans must know before heading to Green Park Stadium:

Reduced capacity at Green Park Stadium

More From This Section

The capacity of Green Park Stadium is around 32,000. However, Balcony C of the stadium has been deemed unfit by the Public Works Department (PWD), prompting the authorities to reduce its capacity by half.





India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test tickets price

Tickets for the second Test between India and Bangladesh can be purchased on BookMyShow for as little as Rs 700. Prices vary depending on where fans want to sit.



Tickets price for regular seat:



Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250, or Rs 2,000 for a regular seat.



Tickets price for premium seats: Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000. ALSO READ: Records to Pitch: All you need to know about Kanpur's Green Park Stadium Speaking to The Indian Express, UPCA CEO Anit Chatterjee said the authorities would sell only 1,700 tickets for Balcony C, which has a total capacity of 4,800.

A PWD engineer further stated that the stand would not be able to bear the weight of even 50 spectators.

Traffic chaos in Kanpur

Given Green Park Stadium’s location in the heart of Kanpur, it would be challenging for fans to reach the venue due to narrow lanes and road closures. Fans attending the match will need to walk over 1,500 metres in the hot and humid weather, as VIP Road near the stadium is closed for security reasons.

There will also be heavy police deployment in the city due to a protest call by Hindu Mahasabha over the hosting of Bangladesh, citing alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Floodlights not functioning properly

With rains expected to disrupt play on Days 2 and 3 of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, fans will need to remain patient if bad light halts the game.

Visibility has always been an issue in Kanpur due to pollution. The last time India hosted New Zealand at this venue in November 2021, they failed to secure a victory because of poor light, despite the floodlights being on.

This time, however, eight bulbs of the floodlights near the VIP pavilion are not functioning properly, which could affect the outcome of the game.

In 2021, during India’s last match at Green Park, the final-wicket pair of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel held on for a draw as poor visibility played a crucial role in the last session of Day 5.