IND vs BAN: Will Virat Kohli reignite against Bangladesh in Kanpur Test?

Making a return to Test cricket after a long time, Virat Kohli didn’t seem to be in fine touch when he took the pitch against Bangladesh in India’s 1st Test at Chennai.

After disappointing scores of 6 and 17 in the two innings at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, the star batter was left frustrated. Virat has had a decent record against Bangladesh and will be eager to bounce back in the 2nd Test in Kanpur.

Starting on September 27, India will look to complete a whitewash in the Test series.

Virat Kohli vs BAN in Tests -



Virat Kohli in Tests vs Bangladesh Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s Against Bangladesh 2015-2024 7 11 1 460 204 46 676 68.04 2 0 1 51 1

If there is any batter who makes a comeback when people least expect it, it’s the 37-year-old who has produced brilliant knocks for the national team.

Virat Kohli in Tests (2024) -



Virat Kohli in Tests (2024) Runs Mins BF 4s 6s SR Pos Dismissal Inns Opposition Ground Start Date 46 103 59 6 1 77.96 4 caught 2 v South Africa Cape Town 03/01/24 12 13 11 2 0 109.09 4 caught 4 v South Africa Cape Town 03/01/24 6 9 6 0 0 100 4 caught 1 v Bangladesh Chennai 19/09/24 17 43 37 2 0 45.94 4 lbw 3 v Bangladesh Chennai 19/09/24

Virat Kohli Test form in 2024

Kohli has played in two Tests this year so far, with the first one coming back in January against South Africa. Since then, this was his first start for India in Tests this year, which partly explains his inconsistency with the bat.



Kohli has been coming in at number 4 in Tests for India, with Shubman Gill taking the number 3 spot. Kohli missed out on a fine knock last time as a wrong LBW decision wasn’t reviewed by him in the 2nd innings, which eventually saw him walking back to the pavilion on the day.