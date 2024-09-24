Records to Pitch: All you need to know about Kanpur's Green Park Stadium

Amid hot and humid conditions in Kanpur, Green Park Stadium is set to host its first Test match in four years. Final preparations are in full swing as the Indian and Bangladesh teams arrive in Kanpur for the second and final Test of the series.

The Indian cricket team, under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, started their Test season with a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh, who showed some fight during the first two sessions on Day 1 of the first Test.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Kanpur Pitch Report

With the IND vs BAN 2nd Test set to begin on Friday, the black soil used for the two central pitches has been regularly watered under the supervision of curator Shivkumar. After each watering, the wicket has been carefully covered.

The initial impression of the Kanpur wicket suggests it will be a batting paradise. However, with the sun beating down and temperatures rising as the day progresses, the pitch may begin to break after Day 2.

With the monsoon retreating from North India, the hot and humid conditions may culminate in showers during the second and third days of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test. This could keep the pitch favourable for batters.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Kanpur Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast, rain could make an appearance in Kanpur, known as the "Manchester of the East", starting Friday evening.

The chances of rain increase to 75 per cent from Saturday (September 28) onwards.





The chances of rain increase to 75 per cent from Saturday (September 28) onwards.

Will the IND vs BAN 2nd Test get washed out?

With the drainage system in good condition in Kanpur, it is expected that the groundsmen will be able to prepare the field for play within 1-2 hours after any rain.

Top 10 Highest Wicket-takers in Tests at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

Former India cricketer Kapil Dev remains the highest wicket-taker for India at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. He took 25 wickets in seven matches at an average of 27.84. He is followed by Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

Among current players, R Ashwin is in fifth place, having taken 16 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 21.37.



Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Kanpur Tests Player Span Mat Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 Kapil Dev (IND) 1979-1986 7 221.3 39 696 25 6-63 27.84 3.14 53.16 3 1 Anil Kumble (IND) 1996-2004 3 185.4 51 415 21 6-67 19.76 2.23 53.04 2 2 Harbhajan Singh (IND) 1999-2009 4 189.4 46 477 20 4-44 23.85 2.51 56.9 1 - SP Gupte (IND) 1958-1961 3 190.1 53 515 19 9-102 27.1 2.7 60.05 - 2 R Ashwin (IND) 2016-2021 2 138.5 34 342 16 6-132 21.37 2.46 52.06 1 1 JM Patel (IND) 1959-1959 1 61.3 23 124 14 9-69 8.85 2.01 26.35 - 2 AK Davidson (AUS) 1959-1959 1 77.4 30 124 12 7-93 10.33 1.59 38.83 - 2 G Dymock (AUS) 1979-1979 1 63.4 12 166 12 7-67 13.83 2.6 31.83 - 2 WW Hall (WI) 1958-1958 1 60.4 16 126 11 7-50 11.45 2.07 33.09 - 2 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 2016-2021 2 129 44 228 11 5-73 20.72 1.76 70.36 1 1 Data source: cricinfo stats guru

Data source: cricinfo stats guru



Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Kanpur (ODI, Tests and T20Is) Player Span Mat Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 10 N Kapil Dev (IND) 1979-1993 10 245.3 42 792 29 6-63 27.31 3.22 50.79 3 1 - A Kumble (IND) 1993-2005 9 243.2 53 684 28 6-67 24.42 2.81 52.14 2 2 1 Harbhajan Singh (IND) 1999-2009 8 227.4 48 623 27 4-44 23.07 2.73 50.59 1 - - R Ashwin (IND) 2013-2021 4 153.3 34 401 19 6-132 21.1 2.61 48.47 1 1 1 SP Gupte (IND) 1958-1961 3 190.1 53 515 19 9-102 27.1 2.7 60.05 - 2 1 J Srinath (IND) 1993-2002 6 99.5 29 276 18 5-24 15.33 2.76 33.27 - 1 - JM Patel (IND) 1959-1959 1 61.3 23 124 14 9-69 8.85 2.01 26.35 - 2 1 AK Davidson (AUS) 1959-1959 1 77.4 30 124 12 7-93 10.33 1.59 38.83 - 2 1 G Dymock (AUS) 1979-1979 1 63.4 12 166 12 7-67 13.83 2.6 31.83 - 2 1 RA Jadeja (IND) 2013-2021 3 139 44 277 12 5-73 23.08 1.99 69.5 1 1 - Data source: cricinfo stats guru

Top 10 Highest Run-scorers for India in Kanpur Data source: cricinfo stats guru

Former India batter Gundappa Vishwanath is the highest run-scorer for India at Green Park Stadium. In seven matches, he amassed 776 runs at an average of 86.22. He is followed by Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammed Azharuddin, and Kapil Dev.



Top 10 highest run-getters in Kanpur Test Player Span Mat NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Gundappa Viswanath (IND) 1969-1982 7 3 776 179 86.22 39.95 3 4 1 82+ 1 Sunil Gavaskar (IND) 1973-1986 9 - 629 176 44.92 45.83 1 5 1 66+ 2 Mohd Azharuddin (IND) 1985-1996 3 2 543 199 181 62.43 3 1 - 62 2 Kapil Dev (IND) 1979-1986 7 - 430 163 47.77 107.66 2 1 - 46+ 5 Dilip Vengsarkar (IND) 1979-1986 7 1 422 137 46.88 45.12 1 3 1 31+ 1 Poly Umrigar (IND) 1952-1961 5 1 409 147* 58.42 0 2 1 1 27+ 1 Rahul Dravid (IND) 1996-2009 5 1 357 144 51 40.47 1 2 - 43 1 Virender Sehwag (IND) 2004-2009 3 - 325 164 81.25 86.43 2 - - 45 6 Chetan Chauhan (IND) 1973-1979 4 - 311 84 44.42 24.45 - 4 - 26+ 0 Vijay Manjrekar (IND) 1952-1964 5 - 268 96 38.28 0 - 2 - 17+ 0 Gautam Gambhir (IND) 2004-2009 2 - 263 167 131.5 71.85 1 1 - 26 1 Data source: cricinfo stats guru





Data source: cricinfo stats guru

India Test record in Kanpur



Out of 23 matches played by India at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, India have won only seven Test matches and lost three while 13 matches ended in a draw.

