Records to Pitch: All you need to know about Kanpur's Green Park Stadium

Amid hot and humid conditions in Kanpur, Green Park Stadium is set to host its first Test match in four years. Final preparations are in full swing as the Indian and Bangladesh teams arrive in Kanpur for the second and final Test of the series.
The Indian cricket team, under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, started their Test season with a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh, who showed some fight during the first two sessions on Day 1 of the first Test.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Kanpur Pitch Report
With the IND vs BAN 2nd Test set to begin on Friday, the black soil used for the two central pitches has been regularly watered under the supervision of curator Shivkumar. After each watering, the wicket has been carefully covered.
The initial impression of the Kanpur wicket suggests it will be a batting paradise. However, with the sun beating down and temperatures rising as the day progresses, the pitch may begin to break after Day 2.
With the monsoon retreating from North India, the hot and humid conditions may culminate in showers during the second and third days of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test. This could keep the pitch favourable for batters.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Kanpur Weather Forecast
According to the weather forecast, rain could make an appearance in Kanpur, known as the "Manchester of the East", starting Friday evening.
The chances of rain increase to 75 per cent from Saturday (September 28) onwards.
However, the weather is expected to be sunny from Monday afternoon (September 30).
Will the IND vs BAN 2nd Test get washed out?
With the drainage system in good condition in Kanpur, it is expected that the groundsmen will be able to prepare the field for play within 1-2 hours after any rain.
Top 10 Highest Wicket-takers in Tests at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur
Former India cricketer Kapil Dev remains the highest wicket-taker for India at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. He took 25 wickets in seven matches at an average of 27.84. He is followed by Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.
Among current players, R Ashwin is in fifth place, having taken 16 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 21.37.
|Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Kanpur Tests
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Kapil Dev (IND)
|1979-1986
|7
|221.3
|39
|696
|25
|6-63
|27.84
|3.14
|53.16
|3
|1
|Anil Kumble (IND)
|1996-2004
|3
|185.4
|51
|415
|21
|6-67
|19.76
|2.23
|53.04
|2
|2
|Harbhajan Singh (IND)
|1999-2009
|4
|189.4
|46
|477
|20
|4-44
|23.85
|2.51
|56.9
|1
|-
|SP Gupte (IND)
|1958-1961
|3
|190.1
|53
|515
|19
|9-102
|27.1
|2.7
|60.05
|-
|2
|R Ashwin (IND)
|2016-2021
|2
|138.5
|34
|342
|16
|6-132
|21.37
|2.46
|52.06
|1
|1
|JM Patel (IND)
|1959-1959
|1
|61.3
|23
|124
|14
|9-69
|8.85
|2.01
|26.35
|-
|2
|AK Davidson (AUS)
|1959-1959
|1
|77.4
|30
|124
|12
|7-93
|10.33
|1.59
|38.83
|-
|2
|G Dymock (AUS)
|1979-1979
|1
|63.4
|12
|166
|12
|7-67
|13.83
|2.6
|31.83
|-
|2
|WW Hall (WI)
|1958-1958
|1
|60.4
|16
|126
|11
|7-50
|11.45
|2.07
|33.09
|-
|2
|Ravindra Jadeja (IND)
|2016-2021
|2
|129
|44
|228
|11
|5-73
|20.72
|1.76
|70.36
|1
|1
|Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Kanpur (ODI, Tests and T20Is)
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|10
|N Kapil Dev (IND)
|1979-1993
|10
|245.3
|42
|792
|29
|6-63
|27.31
|3.22
|50.79
|3
|1
|-
|A Kumble (IND)
|1993-2005
|9
|243.2
|53
|684
|28
|6-67
|24.42
|2.81
|52.14
|2
|2
|1
|Harbhajan Singh (IND)
|1999-2009
|8
|227.4
|48
|623
|27
|4-44
|23.07
|2.73
|50.59
|1
|-
|-
|R Ashwin (IND)
|2013-2021
|4
|153.3
|34
|401
|19
|6-132
|21.1
|2.61
|48.47
|1
|1
|1
|SP Gupte (IND)
|1958-1961
|3
|190.1
|53
|515
|19
|9-102
|27.1
|2.7
|60.05
|-
|2
|1
|J Srinath (IND)
|1993-2002
|6
|99.5
|29
|276
|18
|5-24
|15.33
|2.76
|33.27
|-
|1
|-
|JM Patel (IND)
|1959-1959
|1
|61.3
|23
|124
|14
|9-69
|8.85
|2.01
|26.35
|-
|2
|1
|AK Davidson (AUS)
|1959-1959
|1
|77.4
|30
|124
|12
|7-93
|10.33
|1.59
|38.83
|-
|2
|1
|G Dymock (AUS)
|1979-1979
|1
|63.4
|12
|166
|12
|7-67
|13.83
|2.6
|31.83
|-
|2
|1
|RA Jadeja (IND)
|2013-2021
|3
|139
|44
|277
|12
|5-73
|23.08
|1.99
|69.5
|1
|1
|-
Top 10 Highest Run-scorers for India in Kanpur
Former India batter Gundappa Vishwanath is the highest run-scorer for India at Green Park Stadium. In seven matches, he amassed 776 runs at an average of 86.22. He is followed by Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammed Azharuddin, and Kapil Dev.
|Top 10 highest run-getters in Kanpur Test
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Gundappa Viswanath (IND)
|1969-1982
|7
|3
|776
|179
|86.22
|39.95
|3
|4
|1
|82+
|1
|Sunil Gavaskar (IND)
|1973-1986
|9
|-
|629
|176
|44.92
|45.83
|1
|5
|1
|66+
|2
|Mohd Azharuddin (IND)
|1985-1996
|3
|2
|543
|199
|181
|62.43
|3
|1
|-
|62
|2
|Kapil Dev (IND)
|1979-1986
|7
|-
|430
|163
|47.77
|107.66
|2
|1
|-
|46+
|5
|Dilip Vengsarkar (IND)
|1979-1986
|7
|1
|422
|137
|46.88
|45.12
|1
|3
|1
|31+
|1
|Poly Umrigar (IND)
|1952-1961
|5
|1
|409
|147*
|58.42
|0
|2
|1
|1
|27+
|1
|Rahul Dravid (IND)
|1996-2009
|5
|1
|357
|144
|51
|40.47
|1
|2
|-
|43
|1
|Virender Sehwag (IND)
|2004-2009
|3
|-
|325
|164
|81.25
|86.43
|2
|-
|-
|45
|6
|Chetan Chauhan (IND)
|1973-1979
|4
|-
|311
|84
|44.42
|24.45
|-
|4
|-
|26+
|0
|Vijay Manjrekar (IND)
|1952-1964
|5
|-
|268
|96
|38.28
|0
|-
|2
|-
|17+
|0
|Gautam Gambhir (IND)
|2004-2009
|2
|-
|263
|167
|131.5
|71.85
|1
|1
|-
|26
|1
India Test record in Kanpur
Out of 23 matches played by India at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, India have won only seven Test matches and lost three while 13 matches ended in a draw.
|Full list of Test matches played by India in Kanpur
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|New Zealand
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 25-29, 2021
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|197 runs
|Kanpur
|Sep 22-26, 2016
|India
|Sri Lanka
|India
|inns & 144 runs
|Kanpur
|Nov 24-27, 2009
|India
|South Africa
|India
|8 wickets
|Kanpur
|Apr 11-13, 2008
|India
|South Africa
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 20-24, 2004
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|8 wickets
|Kanpur
|Oct 22-25, 1999
|India
|South Africa
|India
|280 runs
|Kanpur
|Dec 8-12, 1996
|India
|Sri Lanka
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 17-22, 1986
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Jan 31-Feb 5, 1985
|India
|West Indies
|West Indies
|inns & 83 runs
|Kanpur
|Oct 21-25, 1983
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Jan 30-Feb 4, 1982
|India
|Pakistan
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 25-30, 1979
|India
|Australia
|India
|153 runs
|Kanpur
|Oct 2-7, 1979
|India
|West Indies
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Feb 2-8, 1979
|India
|New Zealand
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 18-23, 1976
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Jan 25-30, 1973
|India
|Australia
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 15-20, 1969
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Feb 15-20, 1964
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 1-6, 1961
|India
|Pakistan
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 16-21, 1960
|India
|Australia
|India
|119 runs
|Kanpur
|Dec 19-24, 1959
|India
|West Indies
|West Indies
|203 runs
|Kanpur
|Dec 12-17, 1958
|India
|England
|England
|8 wickets
|Kanpur
|Jan 12-14, 1952
History of Green Park Stadium, Kanpur
Green Park Stadium, located near the banks of the Ganga in Kanpur, boasts a cricketing heritage dating back to the 1940s. It is named after a British woman, Miss Green, who used to practice horse riding here during that era.
The stadium was constructed in 1945.