4-day match ends in just 540 balls: check 5 shortest Ranji games here

The round of the Ranji Trophy 2025 is currently going on, with all Elite Group teams giving their all to secure a win in their respective games. However, the round saw a bizarre situation take place during the Elite Group C clash between Services and Assam, as it took only 540 balls for Services to emerge victorious in the game. This is now the shortest-ever match in Ranji Trophy history, surpassing the Delhi vs Railways game in the 1961-62 season, which took only 547 balls.

Check the full list of shortest-ever matches in Ranji Trophy history:

Balls Total Runs Match Season 540 359 Assam vs Services 2025–26 547 221 Delhi vs Railways 1961–62 574 359 Tripura vs Rajasthan 2019–20 597 359 Haryana vs Tripura 2019–20 605 237 Madras vs Mysore 1934–35

Services thrash Assam in 540-ball clash The Ranji Trophy Elite Group C fixture between Assam and Services turned into a two-day spectacle at Guwahati, as Services clinched an eight-wicket win after both teams suffered dramatic batting collapses. The match, scheduled for four days, astonishingly ended within 540 balls, making it one of the shortest in Ranji Trophy history. Assam, batting first after winning the toss, began aggressively through Pradyun Saikia’s blistering 52 off just 18 balls, but his wicket sparked a total meltdown. From 45/2, the hosts were skittled for 103 in 17.2 overs, with Arjun Sharma producing a stunning spell of 5 for 46, well supported by Mohit Jangra (3/5) and Pulkit Narang (2/27). Only Saikia and Riyan Parag (36) offered brief resistance as the rest folded cheaply.

Services’ response wasn’t much better, as Riyan Parag (5/25) and Rahul Singh (4/44) bowled superbly to keep Assam in the contest. But a composed 51 from Irfan Ali ensured Services edged ahead, taking a slender five-run first-innings lead before being bowled out for 108 in 29.2 overs. In the second innings, Assam’s batting woes continued. Despite Sumit Ghadigaonkar’s patient 25 off 72 balls, the hosts managed just 75 runs in 29.3 overs. Arjun Sharma once again starred with 4 for 20, while Amit Shukla (3/6) delivered a sharp burst that tore through the tail. With a target of 71 to chase, Services eased to victory in 13.5 overs, powered by Ravi Chauhan’s unbeaten 20 and Mohit Ahlawat’s 16 not out.