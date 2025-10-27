Rahane's silent roar: 'Age is just a number, experience still counts'

Ajinkya Rahane has rarely been one for outbursts. But on Sunday, his words carried the sting of quiet disappointment and the weight of a man wronged by silence. After crafting a masterful 159 off 303 balls for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, the veteran batter finally opened up about the one omission that still rankles — being overlooked for India’s 2024-25 tour of Australia.

Why the story matters

Rahane’s outpouring goes beyond personal grievance — it reopens a national debate on how India treats its veterans. A proven match-winner who led the country to an unforgettable 2-1 series win in Australia in 2020-21, Rahane’s exclusion was more than a selection call. It was a reflection of how experience is often sidelined in favour of youthful exuberance — even in the unforgiving domain of red-ball cricket.

“Age is just a number,” Rahane said with quiet firmness. “If you have the experience, if you’re still playing domestic cricket, if you’re giving your best — selectors should consider that. It’s not about age. It’s about intent, passion, and hard work.” A veteran ignored, a system questioned Having last played for India during the 2023 West Indies tour, Rahane reminded that his return for the World Test Championship final was built on sheer domestic grit. “Before that comeback, I played two years of domestic cricket and did really well. I performed in the IPL too. But after that, there was no communication,” he revealed.

The lack of dialogue from selectors, he said, hurt more than the snub itself. “After playing so much cricket for India, I felt something was different. I thought an experienced player like me should get more chances. But there was no communication.” Why this matters: Experience has a voice Rahane’s message was clear: experience remains an asset, not a liability. Citing former Australian batter Michael Hussey, who debuted in his late 30s, Rahane said, “Experience matters in red-ball cricket. Personally, I thought the Indian team needed me in Australia.” That belief wasn’t misplaced. India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3, struggling for consistency in the middle order — a department Rahane once steadied with calm assurance. His argument wasn’t against youth, but imbalance. “You can’t go with all newcomers,” he said. “Yes, young blood is important, but experience helps a team do well, especially in red-ball cricket.”

Pointing to Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 121 and Virat Kohli’s 74 in Sydney, Rahane said their innings proved his point. “It shows age is just a number. When players like Rohit and Virat keep performing at the top level, experience becomes invaluable.” Between silence and self-belief Rahane’s comments also exposed a deeper vulnerability that veteran cricketers face — battling perception as much as performance. He took aim at “unwanted people” who, without understanding the game, pass judgments on players’ futures. “They don’t know what it takes to play international cricket for so many years,” he said, choosing restraint over rancour.