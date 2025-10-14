'It's shameful': Gambhir slams Srikanth for trolling Harshit over selection

India head coach Gautam Gambhir strongly criticised YouTubers and online commentators for targeting young pacer Harshit Rana, who faced trolling over his selection for the upcoming Australia series and his appearance at a private dinner hosted by Gambhir in Delhi. Speaking after India’s seven-wicket win over West Indies in New Delhi, which sealed a 2-0 Test series victory, Gambhir described the trolling of the 23-year-old Delhi bowler as “shameful” and urged critics to hold him, not the player, accountable for team decisions. “Yes, it hurts — and it’s shameful,” Gambhir said. “If you can’t even spare a 23-year-old to run your YouTube channel, that’s unfair. His father isn’t an ex-chairman, ex-cricketer or an NRI. He’s played as much cricket as he could and will continue to. Targeting someone individually is not fair. Criticise performance if you want, but don’t target a 23-year-old.”

Gambhir cautioned that such personal attacks can damage a young player’s mindset and confidence. “When you say such things, social media amplifies it and encourages more of the same. Today it’s this kid; tomorrow it could be anyone. Criticise me — I can handle it. But don’t target a young player. It’s not just about Harshit; going forward, let’s stop targeting youngsters,” he said. The India head coach stressed that everyone associated with the game has a shared moral responsibility toward Indian cricket. “It doesn’t belong only to me or the dressing room; it belongs to every Indian who wants it to grow. Criticise performance by all means, but don’t make it personal or agenda-driven. Target me if you must — but not a young player,” he added.

What led to the trolling The controversy around Harshit Rana began when former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took a light-hearted jibe at the Delhi pacer after his inclusion in both limited-overs squads for the Australia tour starting October 19 in Perth. On his YouTube show, the 1983 World Cup winner joked that Rana appeared to be “Gambhir’s favourite player”, quipping that besides captain Shubman Gill, his name was probably the first one picked in the squad. The comment quickly gained traction online, with users mocking Rana’s selection and linking it to Gambhir’s influence. Some also resurfaced viral clips from last week’s team dinner at Gambhir’s Delhi residence, where Rana’s solo arrival in his car drew needless scrutiny.

Memes and sarcastic comments flooded social media platform X, with some users joking that Rana had been invited to “cook dinner” or “serve food.” Others, however, came to his defence, pointing out that as a Delhi-based cricketer and part of the extended squad, Rana’s presence at the gathering was justified. Ashwin questions Rana’s selection Amid the social media noise, Ravichandran Ashwin’s comments further fuelled debate over Rana’s inclusion. On his YouTube channel, the veteran off-spinner said he was “unsure” about the rationale behind the pacer’s selection. “Why he is being chosen, I am not sure. I would like to be in the selection meeting so that I can know the reason,” Ashwin said.

“Perhaps the selectors believe he can be a useful batsman at No. 8, but I am not convinced about his batting ability.” Ashwin’s remarks reignited discussion about India’s selection policy, particularly around the frequent rotation of young fast bowlers across formats, and whether merit or strategy dictated the decisions. Aakash Chopra defends Rana: ‘Not his fault he’s being selected’ Amid the growing debate, former India opener Aakash Chopra offered a reasoned defence of Harshit Rana, urging fans and media to stop attacking players for decisions made by selectors. “People are trolling this child. It is not his fault that he is being selected in every squad,” Chopra said in a YouTube video.

“Any player playing for India is picked by selectors. Captains and coaches can give inputs but don’t have voting rights. Even after that, if a player is selected repeatedly, it’s not his fault. You’re firing your guns in the wrong direction.” Chopra’s comments echoed Gambhir’s sentiment that the trolling of young cricketers is misplaced and damaging. Both emphasized that selectors, not players, decide squad composition — and that no athlete should be mocked for being chosen to represent India. Gambhir’s message: “Target me, not him” Gambhir’s fiery defence once again highlighted his reputation for backing his players through thick and thin. The former opener, known for his combative style and no-nonsense leadership, said online critics should “have the courage to question the head coach” instead of attacking a youngster still making his mark.

“If they want to question something, question me. Don’t go after a 23-year-old kid trying to make his place in international cricket. These YouTubers don’t realize the damage they can do,” Gambhir said. Under Gambhir’s stewardship, India have shown intent to build bench strength by bringing in promising talents such as Harshit Rana, Riyan Parag, and Sai Sudharsan — an approach aimed at creating long-term depth across formats. Who is Harshit Rana? Harshit Rana, born in Delhi, has emerged as one of India’s most exciting fast-bowling prospects. The right-arm pacer gained prominence during the IPL 2024 season for Kolkata Knight Riders, where his aggression, control, and knack for breaking partnerships stood out.

His animated celebrations and fearless approach earned him both fans and critics, but coaches praise his strong work ethic and determination — traits Gambhir has publicly admired. Rana made his ODI debut against England earlier this year and has since remained part of India’s limited-overs pool, particularly in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the ODI leg of the Australia tour following a heavy workload across formats. Social media scrutiny in modern cricket The incident has once again spotlighted the intense and often toxic nature of online discourse surrounding Indian cricket. Over the past few years, several players — including Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, and Suryakumar Yadav — have faced social media backlash over form or selection, prompting senior voices like Gambhir to call for restraint.

Gambhir’s remarks reflect a broader concern that unfiltered criticism and sensational content from YouTube channels and social media influencers are eroding the confidence of emerging players who are still adapting to international cricket. What lies ahead Despite the storm online, Harshit Rana remains focused on preparing for the Australia series, which begins on October 19 in Perth. With selectors looking to test India’s next generation of fast bowlers, Rana’s inclusion offers him a vital opportunity to cement his place in the white-ball setup. As Gambhir’s India transitions into a new era, the head coach’s message is unmistakable — protect the young, question the process if you must, but never ridicule effort.