Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test Playing 11, live toss timings and streaming

The one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand is set to begin on September 9 (Monday) at the Saheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida. Afghanistan will host the match, while New Zealand looks to use this opportunity to fine-tune their preparations ahead of their upcoming five Test matches in the Indian subcontinent.

This will mark New Zealand's first-ever Test against Afghanistan, kicking off a challenging few months for the Black Caps, who are set to play six consecutive loformat matches in the subcontinent—something they haven't done in four decades. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





ALSO READ: How to get AFG vs NZ Test tickets? Greater Noida weather forecast on Sept 9 Given their subcontinent record, with 40 losses in 90 matches, New Zealand will be eager to get off to a strong start. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who famously took 10 wickets in an innings during his last visit to India in 2021, is expected to be part of the playing eleven.

For Afghanistan, there is uncertainty surrounding the availability of opener Ibrahim Zadran, who was seen limping on the eve of the match. Captain Hasmatullah Shahidi expressed doubts about Zadran’s inclusion but refrained from revealing the final playing eleven ahead of the toss.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Playing 11

Afghanistan Playing 11 probable: Abdul Malik, Ibrahim Zadran/Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Bahir Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Zia-ur-Rehman, Qais Ahmad/Khalil Ahmed, Nijat Masood, Zahir Khan.

New Zealand Playing 11 probables: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips/Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Matt Henry/Ben Sears/Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel.



Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test pitch report



Both the captains, Tim Southee and Hasmatullah Sahidi, failed to get a glimpse of the pitch on the eve of the match due to persistent rain. However, Sahidi revealed that his team played three-day Test match at Sahid Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium ahead of the one-off Test.



"We played one three-day game here, so we know the conditions. We will try to make the Playing 11 according to the conditions," Afghanistan captain said while addressing the mediapersons



Here's what both the captains said ahead of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test



Afghanistan captain, Hasmatullah Sahidi:



"India is our home, and when we host teams, other nations have played more cricket here. Hopefully, we will get a good venue here in India and if we restrict ourselves to one venue, it will be effective for us. If you see our records in first-class, it’s good because we play at our home ground. We know those conditions. Hopefully, in the future, there will be a time when the teams will travel to Afghanistan and our average will be higher. Hopefully, the



New Zealand captain, Tim Southee:



"Conditions are foreign to what we are used to but we are excited about the chance of playing six Test matches on the bounce here in the subcontinent. It's exciting to play cricket in India, of course the weather has been the biggest challenge since we have been here and for the last few days. We are looking forward to getting out there and play Test cricket."

AFG vs NZ one-off Test squads:

New Zealand Squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Shams Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Khalil Ahmad.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details



When will the Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match take place?

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match will begin on Monday, September 9.

At what time will the Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test live toss take place on September 9?

The live toss for the Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test will take place at 9:30 AM IST on Monday (Sept 9).

At what time will the live match between Afghanistan and New Zealand start on September 9?

The AFG vs NZ Test will begin at 10:00 AM IST in Greater Noida.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test Test match in India?

The live telecast for the Test match between Afghanistan vs New Zealand will be available on EuroSport.

How to watch the live streaming of the AFG vs NZ Test match in India?

The live streaming of the Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.