Asia Cup trophy issue with PCB will be solved soon: BCCI secretary Saikia

The ongoing standoff between the Indian and Pakistani cricket boards over the Asia Cup trophy appears to be easing, with both sides agreeing to initiate constructive dialogue. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that communication channels have reopened following a meeting with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the sidelines of the ICC board gathering in Dubai.

The dispute began after the Asia Cup final on September 28, when India refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi, who also serves as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, due to his perceived anti-India stance. Saikia stated that the recent interaction, facilitated by ICC officials, was cordial and productive, raising hopes of a "positive resolution soon" as both boards explore amicable options to end the impasse.

Talks resume in Dubai under ICC mediation According to Saikia, the meeting between him and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi was organised informally on the sidelines of the ICC board sessions in Dubai. While the issue was not listed on the official agenda, the ICC stepped in to create a platform for dialogue. “It was good to finally start the process of negotiation,” Saikia said, adding that both sides participated respectfully and constructively. Sources suggest ICC deputy chairman Imran Khawaja and CEO Sanjog Gupta played key roles in facilitating the discussion. ‘Ice has been broken,’ says Saikia Saikia sounded optimistic that the tension surrounding the Asia Cup trophy would soon subside. “The ice has been broken, and both sides are ready to work on options that suit everyone,” he said, expressing confidence that a workable solution could emerge in the coming weeks.

The Asia Cup trophy has remained locked at the ACC headquarters in Dubai ever since the controversy erupted. Reports indicate Naqvi instructed staff not to move it without his consent, insisting that the Indian team must formally accept it from him. BCCI rules out ICC dispute committee Amid speculation that the ICC might form a dispute resolution committee to handle the matter, Saikia dismissed such talk, clarifying that no formal intervention was necessary. “While ICC officials are part of the negotiation process, there is no need for a separate committee. Both boards are capable of resolving this internally,” he explained.

High tensions during the Asia Cup The Asia Cup saw India and Pakistan face off three times, with tensions spilling beyond the field. As a show of solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian players avoided handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts. Heated exchanges and unsporting gestures during matches also drew fines for “bringing the game into disrepute.” ICC praises India for hosting Women’s World Cup Saikia also revealed that the ICC Board lauded the BCCI for successfully hosting the Women’s World Cup, co-organised with Sri Lanka. India’s women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, claimed its maiden ICC title by defeating South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai.