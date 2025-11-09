New Zealand edge past West Indies in 3rd T20 to go 2-1 up in the series

New Zealand held their nerve in a high-scoring contest to defeat the West Indies by nine runs in the third T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, on Sunday, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Devon Conway’s fluent 56 and Daryl Mitchell’s powerful 41 off 24 balls helped the hosts post a competitive 177 for nine in their allotted 20 overs.

Despite late fireworks from Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer, the West Indies fell short, bowled out for 168 in 19.5 overs. Jacob Duffy and Ish Sodhi starred with three wickets apiece, while skipper Mitchell Santner made crucial contributions with both bat and ball. The result marked New Zealand's second successive win after dropping the series opener, putting them in control ahead of the fourth T20I.

Conway and Mitchell anchor New Zealand innings After opting to bat, New Zealand got off to a brisk start through Devon Conway and debutant Tim Robinson, who added 47 in the powerplay. Conway continued his fluent strokeplay, striking six fours and two sixes in his 34-ball 56. Rachin Ravindra (26 off 15) and Daryl Mitchell (41 off 24) carried the momentum, but regular wickets in the death overs slowed the scoring rate. Jason Holder and Matthew Forde bowled tightly in the latter stages, claiming two wickets each, as New Zealand finished on 177 for nine — a total that looked slightly under par given Eden Park’s short boundaries.

Duffy and Sodhi deliver with the ball The West Indies’ chase began aggressively, but Jacob Duffy struck early, removing Amir Jangoo and captain Shai Hope in the first two overs. Alick Athanaze (31) and Ackeem Auguste (24) rebuilt the innings before Ish Sodhi’s double strike turned the tide. The leg-spinner removed both Athanaze and Rovman Powell to leave the West Indies reeling at 68 for five. Shepherd and Springer fight back in vain Romario Shepherd (49 off 34) and Shamar Springer (39 off 20) reignited the West Indies’ hopes with a blistering 78-run stand for the ninth wicket. However, their efforts weren’t enough, as both fell in quick succession near the end. Duffy and Sodhi shared six wickets between them, while Santner and Jamieson chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.