New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Live streaming of the New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 6:11 PM IST
With the series now level at 1-1, New Zealand and West Indies lock horns in the third T20 at Saxton Oval, Nelson, where the Kiwis will be keen to seize momentum at home. After a strong comeback in Auckland to square the series, New Zealand’s bowling unit showed grit and composure under pressure, while their batting was bolstered by a blistering knock from Mark Chapman.
 
West Indies, meanwhile, will arrive with belief—they claimed the opener and flirted with victory in the second game despite being six wickets down at one point. The Nelson wicket offers true bounce and generous scoring opportunities, particularly for batters who can exploit short boundaries and pace. 

New Zealand playing 11 (Probable): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy
 
West Indies playing 11 (Probable): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

New Zealand vs West Indies Head-to-Head in T20I cricket

  • Total matches played: 22
  • New Zealand won: 12
  • West Indies won: 8
  • No result: 2

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 full squad

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay
 
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 live telecast and streaming details

When does the New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 match take place? 
The 3rd T20 between New Zealand and West Indies will begin on Sunday, 9 November 2025.
 
What is the venue of the New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 match? 
The match will take place at Saxton Oval, Nelson.
 
At what time will the live toss for the New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 take place? 
The toss for the New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 match will take place at 5:15 AM IST.
 
At what time will the New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 match begin? 
The first ball of the New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 match is scheduled for 5:45 AM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the third T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies in India? 
The live telecast for the T20 series between New Zealand and West Indies will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the third T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies in India? 
The live streaming for the T20 series between New Zealand and West Indies will be available on SonyLIV and the FanCode app and website in India.

Topics :Cricket NewsNew Zealand cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

