New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

With the series now level at 1-1, New Zealand and West Indies lock horns in the third T20 at Saxton Oval, Nelson, where the Kiwis will be keen to seize momentum at home. After a strong comeback in Auckland to square the series, New Zealand’s bowling unit showed grit and composure under pressure, while their batting was bolstered by a blistering knock from Mark Chapman.

ALSO READ: Dhruv Jurel makes his case for IND vs SA Tests with twin centuries vs SA-A West Indies, meanwhile, will arrive with belief—they claimed the opener and flirted with victory in the second game despite being six wickets down at one point. The Nelson wicket offers true bounce and generous scoring opportunities, particularly for batters who can exploit short boundaries and pace.

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11 New Zealand playing 11 (Probable): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy West Indies playing 11 (Probable): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales New Zealand vs West Indies Head-to-Head in T20I cricket Total matches played: 22

New Zealand won: 12

West Indies won: 8

No result: 2 New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 full squad New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 live telecast and streaming details When does the New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 match take place? The 3rd T20 between New Zealand and West Indies will begin on Sunday, 9 November 2025. What is the venue of the New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 match? The match will take place at Saxton Oval, Nelson.

At what time will the live toss for the New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 take place? The toss for the New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 match will take place at 5:15 AM IST. At what time will the New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 match begin? The first ball of the New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 match is scheduled for 5:45 AM IST. Where to watch live telecast of the third T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies in India? The live telecast for the T20 series between New Zealand and West Indies will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.