Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy unveiled for India vs England Test series

In a historic move, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the launch of the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, a prestigious new honour that will now be contested in all future Test series between England and India. This decision marks a tribute to two of the greatest Test cricketers of all time – Sir James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar – whose legendary careers have shaped the modern era of the game.

Set to be inaugurated with the upcoming five-match Test series beginning on Friday, 20 June at Headingley, the new trophy replaces the Pataudi Trophy (previously awarded during series in England) and the Anthony De Mello Trophy (awarded during series in India). In honour of the Pataudi legacy, a Pataudi Medal will now be presented to the winning captain at the end of each India–England Test series.

The trophy will bear the engraved signatures and action imagery of both icons. Tendulkar, who scored a staggering 15,921 Test runs, and Anderson, who claimed 704 wickets, the most by a fast bowler, are also the most-capped players in Test history with 200 and 188 matches respectively. Reacting to the announcement, Sir James Anderson said, “It’s a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself. The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special, full of history, intensity and unforgettable moments. To be recognised in this way is a real honour.”

Sachin Tendulkar echoed Anderson’s sentiments, “Test cricket embodies life, you give your best, and if things go wrong, it gives you another day to regroup, think, unlearn, and bounce back. I owe my foundation to Test cricket. Sharing this recognition with James, a great on-field competitor and an off-field gentleman, is a privilege.” The decision has been applauded across cricketing circles. ECB Chair Richard Thompson commented. “This new trophy is a brilliant way to honour two absolute legends. Jimmy and Sachin have given cricket fans countless unforgettable moments, and it’s fitting their names will now be etched into the history of this rivalry.”

BCCI President Roger Binny reacts to the decision "To rename this prestigious series after two titans of the game is a fitting tribute. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will not only honour their legacies but also elevate the stature of this contest." Both players had exceptional records against each other's teams. Anderson claimed 149 wickets in 39 Tests against India, while Tendulkar scored 2,535 runs in 32 matches against England, including a memorable 193 at Headingley in 2002, the very ground where the new chapter of this rivalry will begin.