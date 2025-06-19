Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: England pick Pope; Woakes back at No. 8 for Headingley Test

ENG vs IND: England pick Pope; Woakes back at No. 8 for Headingley Test

Woakes, who missed the previous two Tests due to an ankle injury, replaces Sam Cook, while Brydon Carse comes in for Gus Atkinson, who is sidelined with a hamstring issue.

England cricket team
England cricket team
Press Trust of India Leeds
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Experienced pace bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes returned to the England line-up while Ollie Pope was preferred over Jacob Bethell as the hosts on Wednesday named their playing XI for the opening Test against India.

Woakes, who missed the previous two Tests due to an ankle injury, replaces Sam Cook, while Brydon Carse comes in for Gus Atkinson, who is sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Woakes' inclusion at number eight adds valuable all-round strength, allowing England to field Jamie Smith as a specialist wicketkeeper-batter at No. 7 while maintaining a deep batting line-up.

The hosts also named vice-captain Ollie Pope at number three, opting for experience over youth as 21-year-old Bethell was sidelined. 

Pope, who made 171 against Zimbabwe in his most recent outing, keeps his place despite a modest average of 22.05 from 18 combined Tests against India and Australia -- a figure well below his career average of 35.49.

The decision underlines England's emphasis on continuity and batting depth.

Bethell had impressed with three fifties against New Zealand last year including a career-best 96 from his modest three Test outings.

Shubman Gill-led India are yet to name their XI as they are expected to field a new-look top order following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Rishabh Pant has confirmed he will bat at No. 5, with new captain Gill set to take the No. 4 spot.

England playing 11 for first Test  Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MLC 2025: New York vs Seattle Orcas playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Shubman Gill embraces English challenge ahead of Test captaincy debut

MLC 2025: Washington vs Los Angeles playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Bowlers don't hide behind the bat: Bumrah on pacers' cricket career

IND vs ENG: Bumrah explains why he didn't take India's Test captaincy

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story