England vs India 1st Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming, telecast

A new dawn in India's Test cricket is set to begin on Friday, when Shubman Gill will lead Team India against England for the first of the five-match series at Headingley in Leeds. While England have already announced their Playing 11 for the 1st Test, India vice-captain Rishabh Pant informed on Wednesday that Shubman Gill would bat at number 4, a spot vacant after Virat Kohli announced his retirement. Meanwhile, Pant will bat at number 5.

This opens the door for a lot more speculation on India's Playing 11, given it is still not clear who will take the much-important Number 3 spot.

With Leeds experiencing hot conditions, the Indian team management might bring in Kuldeep Yadav along with Ravindra Jadeja in the Playing 11. India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah informed ahead of the India vs England Test series that he would certainly play the first game. Bumrah will be accompanied by Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, or Arshdeep Singh. ALSO READ: Spin or swing: How will the Leeds pitch behave in IND vs ENG 1st Test? A much clearer picture of India’s Playing 11 for the first Test against England is expected to emerge. India vs England Playing 11 prediction for first Test

India Playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran/Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Kuldeep Yadav/Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. England Playing 11: Ben Stokes (C), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir England vs India head-to-head in Test series Matches played: 136 India won: 35 England won: 51 Drawn: 50 Squads of both the teams England squad: Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Chris Woakes, Sam Cook, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue

India squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana. India vs England 1st Test Playing 11, IND vs ENG live toss time, live streaming and telecast When will the India vs England 1st Test take place? The first Test between India and England will begin on June 20. What is the venue of the England vs India 1st Test? Leeds' Headingley stadium will host the ENG vs IND 1st Test match.