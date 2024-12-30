IND vs AUS: Rohit believes India failed to capitalise on momentum at MCG

India’s hopes of securing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy took a significant blow as they suffered a 184-run defeat to Australia in the fourth Test. The loss, described by Indian captain Rohit Sharma as “mentally disturbing”, has left the visitors trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, with the final Test set to begin on 3 January in Sydney. Despite starting Day 4 in a strong position, with Australia reeling at 90 for 6 in their second innings, India failed to maintain the momentum and allowed the hosts to set a challenging target of 340 runs. The Indian batting line-up crumbled under pressure, falling well short of expectations. Rohit acknowledged the team’s inability to seize key moments, citing the game as an opportunity lost. While individual performances offered a glimmer of hope, the defeat highlighted the need for the team to regroup quickly and focus on levelling the series in Sydney.

Missed opportunities and tactical errors

Rohit expressed disappointment at his team’s inability to fight till the end, adding that failing to execute plans on the field was mentally challenging. He noted that, despite having Australia at 90 for 6 in their second innings, India could not exploit the favourable situation and allowed the hosts to set a target of 340.

He remarked that the team had aimed to play tough cricket in challenging circumstances but admitted they were not good enough on this occasion. Reflecting on the pivotal moments, he mentioned that the last-wicket partnership in Australia’s innings proved costly.

Chasing a daunting target

Discussing the failed chase, Rohit explained that the team had planned to establish a solid platform and keep wickets in hand for the final sessions. However, he conceded that the Australian bowlers executed their plans perfectly, leaving India unable to mount a serious challenge.

Also Read

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: MCG attendance record shattered in historic Boxing Day Test He further stated that, although the team intended to go for the target, they did not create the necessary foundation to make the chase realistic.

Acknowledging individual contributions

Despite the defeat, Rohit praised young batsman Nitish Kumar Reddy for his maiden century in the first innings. He remarked that the newcomer had shown remarkable character and technique in tough conditions and expressed hope that he would continue to grow, emphasising the team’s full support for him.

The skipper also commended Jasprit Bumrah for his outstanding performance with the ball, describing him as someone who consistently delivered for the team without focusing on personal achievements. Rohit added that it was unfortunate Bumrah did not receive enough support from the other end. (With PTI inputs)