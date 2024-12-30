No spike on snicko! Jaiswal's controversial dismissal sparks drama over DRS

On the fifth and final day of the India vs Australia fourth Test, the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal sparked controversy, dividing players and fans over the Decision Review System (DRS). Battling hard to keep India in the game, Jaiswal lost patience and attempted to hook a bouncer from Pat Cummins. The ball appeared to glance off the shoulder of his bat and was caught by Alex Carey—or so the Australian players believed.

On-field umpire Joel Wilson, however, gave Jaiswal not out. Convinced of an edge, the Australians opted for a review. The drama unfolded as replays showed a visible deflection, with the ball seemingly making contact with both bat and glove. However, these observations were in two dimensions. Real-Time Snicko (RTS), often relied upon by the third umpire for conclusive evidence, showed a flat line as the ball passed the bat.

Despite the conflicting evidence, third umpire Sharfuuddoula overturned the on-field decision, declaring Jaiswal out. The decision left Jaiswal visibly frustrated, a sentiment echoed by Indian fans both at the ground and across social media.

Fans divided as tensions rise

The atmosphere at the Melbourne Cricket Ground became electric as the crowd split into two factions. Australian fans erupted in celebration, gleefully waving goodbye to Jaiswal, while Indian supporters responded with loud boos and thumbs-down gestures.

Reporters at the ground described the palpable tension. “The Australian fans were jubilant, while the Indian fans were clearly unhappy, expressing their disapproval loudly.”

Jaiswal’s reluctant departure added to the spectacle, his frustration evident as he walked off amidst a cacophony of cheers and jeers. The incident not only shifted the momentum of the match but also added another layer of drama to an already intense contest.

India’s survival hopes fade

With Washington Sundar and the tailenders left to face the music, India’s chances of saving the Test appeared increasingly slim. Twenty-one overs still needed to be survived, and the second new ball was just eight overs away. The challenge ahead seemed insurmountable for the remaining two batters.