IND vs AUS: My aim is to become a complete all-rounder, says Nitish Reddy

Despite trailing behind for the first two days of the ongoing Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, India came back strong in the game and will now take the field on Monday on the final day of the Test with all three results on the cards. While many reasons factored into India’s comeback, the biggest one is most certainly youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy’s maiden century, which helped India avoid getting bowled out for a small total on day 3. The all-rounder joined the post-day press conference on Sunday, where he thanked his father for all the sacrifices he made for his son’s dream to be a cricketer, while also admitting that his stint with SRH in IPL 2024 helped him a lot to grow as a cricketer.

Proving the doubters wrong

Nitish acknowledged that he had faced doubts about his ability to perform at the highest level. He noted that many questioned whether a young player with IPL experience could excel in an important series. Nitish expressed his determination to prove his critics wrong and reiterated his commitment to giving his all for the Indian team.

A father’s unwavering support

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar Reddy: The story of sacrifice, belief and perseverance Speaking about his family, Nitish shared heartfelt reflections on his father’s sacrifices. He mentioned that his father, who had served in the central government for 25 years, resigned to support his cricketing aspirations fully. Nitish recalled how his father accompanied him to training sessions and matches when he had not yet made it to the state team. He described his father’s belief in him as the foundation of his career and expressed profound gratitude for the sacrifices made on his behalf.

Playing alongside an idol

One of Nitish’s most cherished memories was sharing the field with Virat Kohli, whom he had admired since childhood. He recounted how Kohli scored a century while he was at the non-striker’s end and later praised him for his own contribution. Nitish described this moment as the fulfilment of a long-held dream, adding that the encouraging words from Kohli were particularly special to him.

The aspiration to be a true all-rounder

Nitish highlighted his ambition to become a dependable all-rounder for the Indian team. While satisfied with his batting progress, he admitted that there was still work to be done on his bowling. He expressed a commitment to improving his skills, aiming to fully establish himself in the all-rounder role.

Reflections on the match and the pitch

When discussing the ongoing match, Nitish offered his observations on the pitch, noting that it had deteriorated over time. He emphasised the importance of building partnerships to gain momentum and stated that the team would focus on correcting errors from the first innings. Nitish also remarked that overthinking about the pitch’s behaviour would only add unnecessary pressure, suggesting that adaptability would be key.

A century to remember

Nitish reflected on the emotions surrounding his maiden international century, particularly with his father present to witness the moment. He described it as a proud occasion for both himself and his family, particularly given the challenging situation in which he scored the runs. He also joked about how the crowd’s reaction to a teammate’s defensive effort had been louder than their cheers for his century, adding that he appreciated the energy and support from the fans.

Years of hard work bearing fruit

Nitish highlighted the extensive preparation that underpinned his recent achievements. He remarked that while his progress might seem recent to others, it was the result of two to three years of relentless focus on batting, bowling, and fitness. He credited his development to lessons learned during his first IPL season and the consistent effort he put into improving his game.