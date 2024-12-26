IND vs AUS: Dropping Gill was a strategic move, says batting coach Nayar

The all-important fourth Test of the 2024–25 Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia kicked off with day one action at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, December 26. The day saw Australia gaining the upper hand early with half-centuries from their top four, but India made a strong comeback in the final session by picking four wickets and ending the day with Australia on 311 for 6. After the day’s play, Indian team batting coach Abhishek Nayar addressed the media in the post-day conference, giving his take on topics like Shubman Gill being dropped from the playing XI and the on-field altercation between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas.

Focus on team balance

Nayar explained that the team's selection strategy prioritised balance over focusing solely on batting strengths. He noted that if batting had been the primary concern, Shubman Gill would have been included in the XI. Instead, the team opted for a composition that aligned with the conditions and the challenges anticipated during the match.

Responding to early pressure

Reflecting on the early phase of the game, Nayar acknowledged that Sam Konstas’ aggressive approach in the opening overs put India on the back foot. He pointed out that Konstas’ intent was impressive and that the Indian bowlers needed to regroup quickly. Nayar praised the bowlers for their resilience, particularly in the second session, where they returned with tighter spells and maidens to build pressure.

Tactical fielding and bowling strategies

Nayar highlighted the importance of sticking to bowling fundamentals while making tactical adjustments to the field. He shared that the team aimed to consistently hit the top of off stump while positioning fielders in areas where they expected Konstas to target his shots. This strategy, he explained, was designed to counter the batter's strengths while adhering to the bowlers' primary game plan.

The inclusion of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, Nayar noted, was aimed at providing variation and easing the workload on the pacers during longer spells. He added that the spinners played a crucial role in maintaining control as the ball aged.

Kohli-Konstas altercation

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Kohli penalised after on-field altercation with Sam Konstas When asked about the shoulder bump incident between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas, Nayar downplayed its significance. He remarked that such emotional moments are common in high-pressure games and felt it was not as serious as it might have appeared.

Team selection transparency

Discussing team selection, Nayar emphasised that decisions were made transparently and communicated clearly to the players. He explained that Washington Sundar’s inclusion was based on the need for variation in the bowling attack, especially against lower-order batters like Travis Head and Alex Carey. Nayar also confirmed that Rohit Sharma would open the innings for India, which was a strategic move based on the conditions.

Positive takeaways

Despite the challenges, Nayar expressed satisfaction with the team’s overall performance. He felt the players responded well to the situations they faced and believed their persistence throughout the day had been rewarded. Nayar remained optimistic about the team’s position and their ability to execute plans moving forward.