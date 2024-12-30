IND vs AUS: Rohit and Virat failed to meet expectations, says Irfan Pathan

India’s shocking loss against Australia in Melbourne, despite several moments of domination, has sparked significant debate about the team’s composition and approach in key situations. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have faced the brunt of the criticism. Rohit has registered four single-digit scores in the series, while Kohli, apart from a lone century in Perth, has struggled to make an impact with the bat. Cricket expert Sunil Gavaskar has questioned their technique and longevity in the team, citing their poor run of form. Ravi Shastri’s analysis of Kohli and Rohit’s struggles Speaking on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri analysed Virat Kohli’s recurring dismissals while attempting to drive outside the off-stump. Shastri noted that although Kohli showed glimpses of his potential in the first innings, his inability to restrain himself from playing such deliveries proved costly.

Regarding Rohit Sharma, Shastri raised concerns about his footwork, particularly his indecisive front-foot movement. He observed that Rohit’s trigger movement often left his front foot static, making him susceptible to deliveries targeting the off-stump. Shastri credited Mitchell Starc for executing a well-planned dismissal of Rohit by luring him into a poor shot before lunch.

Shastri also highlighted Rishabh Pant’s dismissal as a pivotal moment in the match, stating that it shifted momentum in Australia’s favour. He remarked that losing three wickets before lunch had already reduced India’s chances, but Pant’s wicket after tea gave Australia a decisive edge.

Irfan Pathan’s criticism of Rohit and Kohli

Also Read

Former pacer Irfan Pathan expressed disappointment with the performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, stating that both players had failed to meet expectations and continued to make avoidable mistakes.

Pathan singled out Kohli’s lack of discipline outside the off-stump as particularly concerning, noting that this was an issue the batter was aware of but had not rectified. He added that Kohli’s trademark discipline and consistency appeared to be missing, which was adversely affecting his game.