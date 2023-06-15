Full list of brands banned by BCCI from sponsoring Indian cricket team



According to PTI, on Thursday, June 15, the edtech Byju's has decided to cut down its branding and close its $35 million deal with India's national cricket team. As the lead sponsor, the edtech's logo was visible on the players' jerseys and all across cricket stadiums in India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is inviting tender applications for businesses interested in being the lead sponsors for the national cricket team, however, not all types of businesses are allowed to apply.



"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in the PTI report. For the new financial year, the BCCI is now opening applications. The bid document can be purchased at a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh till June 26.



BCCI has also continued to hold its strong stance against cryptocurrency, banning it from men's IPL last year and women's IPL in February. Certain brands have been prohibited from sponsoring the national cricket team. It is well known that alcohol products, tobacco brands, and brand names associated with offensive content including pornography and anything deemed as a public moral offence are banned by the board.

According to a report by Mint, betting companies, real money gaming platforms (with the exception of fantasy sports gaming) and even athleisure and sportswear manufacturers are also not allowed to bid for the title sponsor for India's national cricket team.

