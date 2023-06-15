Home / Cricket / News / Full list of brands banned by BCCI from sponsoring Indian cricket team

Full list of brands banned by BCCI from sponsoring Indian cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is inviting businesses to bid for the position of lead sponsor of India's national cricket team after Byju's terminated its $35 million deal

BS Web Team New Delhi
Full list of brands banned by BCCI from sponsoring Indian cricket team

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is inviting tender applications for businesses interested in being the lead sponsors for the national cricket team, however, not all types of businesses are allowed to apply.
According to PTI, on Thursday, June 15, the edtech Byju's has decided to cut down its branding and close its $35 million deal with India's national cricket team. As the lead sponsor, the edtech's logo was visible on the players' jerseys and all across cricket stadiums in India.

For the new financial year, the BCCI is now opening applications. The bid document can be purchased at a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh till June 26.
"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in the PTI report.

Certain brands have been prohibited from sponsoring the national cricket team. It is well known that  alcohol products, tobacco brands, and brand names associated with offensive content including pornography and anything deemed as a public moral offence are banned by the board.
BCCI has also continued to hold its strong stance against cryptocurrency, banning it from men's IPL last year and women's IPL in February.

According to a report by Mint, betting companies, real money gaming platforms (with the exception of fantasy sports gaming) and even athleisure and sportswear manufacturers are also not allowed to bid for the title sponsor for India's national cricket team.

Also Read

Adidas to replace KKPL as the new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team

Will Pak travel to India for ICC World Cup? Here's what Najam Sethi said

Chetan Sharma in the eye of storm after 'sting operation'; details here

Killer Jeans maker now jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team; MPL out

Adidas appointed kit sponsor for Indian cricket team till March 2028

IPL and star culture aren't the problems for India's trophy-less decade

ICC Test rankings: Rahane, Shardul rise as Ashwin maintains his top rank

New Zealand's Bracewell to undergo surgery for achilles, miss ODI World Cup

The Ashes: England players to watch out for during prestigious series

Jio Cinema wins digital rights for India's tour of West Indies 2023

Topics :India cricket teamBCCIBS Web ReportsSports sponsorship

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story