IPL and star culture aren't the problems for India's trophy-less decade



After India eventually lost the WTC Final, former coach Ravi Shastri said that Indian players must prioritise what they want. This makes sense to an extent, however, giving up IPL just to prepare for WTC final doesn't add up. It was even before India lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final that netizens started blaming Indian Premier League (IPL) for the team's failure in the red-ball format. It was the second time in a row that Team India lost the final of WTC while playing it after IPL's conclusion. Fans' ire was always going to be there.



India won trophies and reached the finals after playing IPL On being asked whether IPL is responsible for India’s loss, even skipper Rohit Sharma said that he would have ideally liked to have 20-25 days to prepare for such an important game. But where would that time come from is the bigger question.



Post the IPL, India lifted the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. The Men in Blue have been able to reach the finals of various other ICC tournaments as well. But they always faltered in the final after 2013. To find solutions, one would have to go back to the times before the IPL. India hadn't won any major tournament till MS Dhoni and his bunch of young guns lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007, which became the foundation for the launch of IPL.



So if a team is good enough to reach the final of an ICC event, and win a four-match Test series in Australia, it means that they are not tired because of playing IPL. The problem is of handling the pressure in the final. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy down under in 2020-21 is the biggest example of why IPL is not the reason for failure. India had travelled to Australia after playing the IPL 2020 in UAE. The Champions Trophy 2013 was also won right after the IPL.

How star culture argument is flawed?

There is another argument that since IPL has made even the new cricketers a household name, they stop paying attention to international cricket and give preference to the money-minting league. Jasprit Bumrah’s example is given to support this argument. Bumrah did indeed pick up an injury while playing IPL, but that could have happened even when he was training for WTC or playing a five-day game in England.



Other counties have leagues too, why don't they complain about it? IPL can make players famous, but it lasts only two months. For the rest of the ten months, anyone will only watch them when they are playing for India. Thus, playing for the country is always the biggest inspiration. No player would say that his dream is not to lift the World Cup but an IPL trophy.



The centrally contracted English and Australian players usually do not play in their home leagues but prefer playing in IPL for the money. Their cricket boards also understand their economic preference and try to reduce the load from senior players. Even the scheduling the leagues by those boards is done in such a way that the senior players are rather involved in playing international cricket, especially Test matches which are part of the home summer. Other countries like England and Australia also have their T20 leagues that run with full houses. They might not be even remotely close to money-making in comparison to IPL, but they do give opportunities for the players to come through the ranks.



Tight scheduling by BCCI is the biggest issue You would never see anyone in England or Australia blaming T20 Blast and The Hundred (England’s domestic T20 leagues) or Big Bash League (BBL) (Australia’s domestic T20 league) for their team's failure.