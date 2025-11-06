India vs Australia 4th T20: Queensland pitch report, key stadium stats

The five-match T20I series between India and Australia is finely poised at 1-1 after three thrilling encounters. The action now shifts to the Gold Coast for the fourth T20I, where both sides will aim to take the upper hand. India bounced back strongly in Hobart with a commanding five-wicket victory following a tough loss in Melbourne. With this match potentially deciding the series leader, fans can expect an intense and high-octane clash.

Australia continues to deal with a few key absentees. Travis Head has been released from the squad to focus on Ashes preparations, while Glenn Maxwell’s participation remains uncertain due to fitness concerns. Adam Zampa is likely to sit out again as he and his wife are expecting their second child. Matthew Short could move up the batting order, and Josh Philippe may see additional playing time. Rising all-rounder Mahli Beardman could also feature in the lineup given the current squad rotation.

ALSO READ: Heaven Premier League: How players, umpires were left stranded in Kashmir India is expected to stick with the same XI that secured victory in Hobart. Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 49* proved crucial despite not being used with the ball. Kuldeep Yadav has been released to join India A for the unofficial Test series against South Africa A, ahead of India’s upcoming two-match Test series at home. Jasprit Bumrah might be rested for one of the remaining T20Is as the team manages workloads ahead of the Tests. India vs Australia 4th T20: Carrera Oval, Queensland Cricket Ground pitch report

The upcoming T20I at this venue will mark a debut for India here as they will play at this venue for the first time. Despite the lack of past data, preliminary reports indicate that the pitch is likely to favor the batters, offering a good surface for stroke play. Bowlers may find some assistance early in the game, particularly in exploiting movement or bounce, but overall, it is expected to be a fairly balanced track. Teams can anticipate a competitive contest, with strong scoring opportunities for batsmen while bowlers will need to strategize effectively to make an early impact.