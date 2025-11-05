Home / Cricket / News / New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Live streaming of the NZ vs WI 2nd T20 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11
New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
West Indies head into the second T20I at Eden Park with momentum, having clinched a thrilling seven-run win in the opener against New Zealand to lead the five-match series 1-0. Captain Shai Hope’s composed half-century and sharp spells from Roston Chase and Jayden Seales proved decisive for the visitors.
 
New Zealand struggled with the bat despite Mitchell Santner’s fighting knock and now seek a series comeback in front of their home crowd. Expect Eden Park’s average pitch and balanced conditions to challenge both sides. The contest promises intensity as the hosts aim to level the series and the visitors look to extend their lead. 

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy
 
West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

New Zealand vs West Indies Head-to-Head in T20I cricket

  • Total matches played: 21
  • New Zealand won: 11
  • West Indies won: 8
  • No result: 2

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 full squad

New Zealand squad: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay
 
West Indies squad: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 live telecast and streaming details

When does the NZ vs WI 2nd T20 match take place? 
The second T20 between New Zealand and West Indies will begin on Thursday, 6 November 2025.
 
What is the venue of the NZ vs WI 2nd T20 match? 
The NZ vs WI 2nd T20 match will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.
 
At what time will the live toss for the NZ vs WI 2nd T20 take place? 
The toss for the New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will take place at 11:15 AM IST.
 
At what time will the NZ vs WI 2nd T20 match begin? 
The first ball of the New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 match is scheduled for 11:45 AM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the second T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies in India? 
The live telecast for the T20 series between New Zealand and West Indies will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the second T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies in India? 
The live streaming for the T20 series between New Zealand and West Indies will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pant returns as BCCI announces India's squad for South Africa Tests

India squad for South Africa Tests: Pant set to return after injury layoff

Virat Kohli Turns 37: Records that cement King Kohli's legendary status

FIDE World Cup 2025 R2: Indian contingent Game 2 schedule, live streaming

Heaven Premier League: How players, umpires were left stranded in Kashmir

Topics :Cricket NewsNew Zealand cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story