Pant returns as BCCI announces India's squad for South Africa Tests

The wait is finally over as star Indian batter and Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant is set to make his international return for the first time since suffering a leg injury in England earlier this year. The BCCI on Wednesday, November 6, announced India’s 15-member squad for the two-match home Test series against World Test Champions South Africa. Along with Pant, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel have also retained their places in the squad.

Shubman Gill continues to lead after a brilliant start to his captaincy tenure, winning four of his first seven matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will once again be seen as India’s opening pair.

Jadeja, Bumrah to lead bowling attack

Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are the four spinners, while Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj have been named as the three pacers, alongside pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Major omissions

Some notable names missing from India’s squad are Prasidh Krishna, who was part of the last two Test series, while Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan once again fails to find a spot in the 15-member squad. Apart from them, Mohammed Shami and Karun Nair are also two debatable omissions from the squad.

India’s full squad for South Africa Tests

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep