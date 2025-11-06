India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test playing 11, timings, live streaming

India A and South Africa A will take the field at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Alur today for the second unofficial four-day Test, with the hosts leading the series 1-0 after a thrilling three-wicket win in the opener. South Africa A skipper Marques Ackerman won the toss and invited India A to bat first, hoping to exploit the early morning movement on a lively surface. For Rishabh Pant’s side, this match offers another opportunity to build on the positives from the first game, where the wicketkeeper-batter impressed with a fluent 90.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 4th T20: Queensland pitch report, key stadium stats The focus will also be on Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna, who are using this fixture to fine-tune their red-ball rhythm ahead of the senior team’s South Africa Tests. Meanwhile, South Africa’s regular skipper Temba Bavuma, returning from a calf injury, will look to spend time in the middle and lead his side’s bid to level the series.

India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test: Playing 11 India A Playing 11: KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Harsh Dubey, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna South Africa A Playing 11: Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Marques Ackerman (c), Connor Esterhuizen (w), Tiaan van Vuuren, Kyle Simmonds, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Okuhle Cele India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test: Full squad India A Squad: KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Dhruv Jurel, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Devdutt Padikkal

South Africa A Squad: Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Temba Bavuma (c), Zubayr Hamza, Marques Ackerman, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy (w), Tiaan van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Okuhle Cele, Jason Smith, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Mihlali Mpongwana, Codi Yusuf India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test: Live streaming and telecast details When will the 2nd Test between India A and South Africa A begin? The second India A vs South Africa A Test will kick off on Thursday, November 6. What will be the venue for the 2nd Test between India A and South Africa A?

The 2nd Test between India A and South Africa A will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. What time will the toss for the 2nd Test between India A and South Africa A take place? The toss for the 2nd Test between India A and South Africa A will take place at 9 AM IST. What time will the 2nd Test between India A and South Africa A begin? The 2nd Test between India A and South Africa A will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the 2nd Test between India A and South Africa A in India?