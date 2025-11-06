India A vs South Africa A ODIs: Full schedule, match timings, streaming

India A and South Africa A will square off in a three-match unofficial ODI series from November 13 to 19 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, a contest that promises to showcase the next generation of white-ball stars from both nations. The series serves as an important build-up for India’s senior team ahead of their ODI series against South Africa starting November 30.

Led by Tilak Varma, with Ruturaj Gaikwad as vice-captain, the India A squad blends emerging talent with international experience. Several familiar names — including Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana — will use this series to stake a claim for higher honours ahead of the South Africa tour.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested Contrary to speculation, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been included in the India A squad for the series. There were murmurs that the two senior pros might feature to gain match fitness ahead of the ODIs in South Africa, but the BCCI selection committee has decided otherwise. The board has not clarified whether the two were approached or consulted about playing for the A side. Both Rohit and Kohli made their long-awaited returns to international cricket last month in the ODI series against Australia. Rohit, who was named Player of the Series after scoring 202 runs in three matches, looked refreshed and in fine touch. Kohli, meanwhile, overcame two early dismissals to end the series with a solid half-century in Sydney.

India A vs South Africa A ODIs: Venue All the matches of the India A vs South Africa A ODI series will be played at Rajkot’s Niranjan Shah Stadium. India A vs South Africa A ODIs: Full schedule Date Match Venue Teams Time (IST) Thu, Nov 13 2025 1st Unofficial ODI Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot India A vs South Africa A 1:30 PM Sun, Nov 16 2025 2nd Unofficial ODI Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot India A vs South Africa A 1:30 PM Wed, Nov 19 2025 3rd Unofficial ODI Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot India A vs South Africa A 1:30 PM

India A vs South Africa A ODIs: Full squad India A squad: Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK) South Africa A squad: Marques Ackerman (C), Jordan Hermann, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Codi Yusuf, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqabayomzi Peter India A vs South Africa A ODIs: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India A vs South Africa A ODI series begin?

What time will the first ball of the India A vs South Africa A ODI series be bowled?