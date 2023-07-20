Ashes 4th Test: Steve Waugh points out Australia's error in selection

Steve Waugh feels that Australia made a mistake by not playing Todd Murphy in the fourth Ashes Test. Traditionally one of the few slow tracks in England, the Old Trafford wicket tends to offer help to spinners in the fourth innings historically. Captain Ben Stokes again opted to bowl after winning the toss, a method England have been using after Brendon McCullum took the head coach position.

Waugh believes that the off-spinner would have been a lethal weapon against a hard-hitting English batting line-up given the hosts would bat last on the Old Trafford pitch. Murphy was drafted into Australia Playing 11 for the third Test after Nathan Lyon, the first-choice spinner was ruled out of the Ashes with injury. Murphy picked three wickets in the third Test, which the Kangaroos lost by 3 wickets.

Mitchell Marsh, who scored a brilliant century in his comeback game, was preferred for the fourth match in place while Cameron Green came in as a replacement for off-spinner Murphy. Green missed the third Test due to injury as well.

“I know they’re probably looking at the forecast and saying there’s a bit of rain around, but you do need variation in the attack,” Waugh was quoted as saying to SEN Cricket.

“Particularly with the way England plays. They go at the bowlers hard and we’ve got four right-arm quick bowlers so there’s a bit of sameness about our attack,” added Waugh who has played 168 Tests in Baggy Green.

Commenting on the nature of the fourth Ashes Test pitch and the lack of variation in the Australian bowling line-up Waugh further cautioned, “If the wicket is pretty flat and we haven’t got too much up our sleeve, I think England will probably like the sight of the four right-arm quick bowlers.”

England vs Australia 4th Test Playing 11

Australia Playing 11

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

England Playing 11

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson