Home / Cricket / News / SL vs PAK 1st Test: Imam-ul-Haq's fifty helps Pakistan win by 4 wickets

SL vs PAK 1st Test: Imam-ul-Haq's fifty helps Pakistan win by 4 wickets

Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals but opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq scored an unbeaten half-century, his eighth in test cricket, to see the tourists through before lunch on the fifth day

AP Galle
Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals but opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq scored an unbeaten half-century, his eighth in test cricket, to see the tourists through before lunch on the fifth day.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan made it a difficult chase at times but the visitors completed a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first cricket test on Thursday.

Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals but opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq scored an unbeaten half-century, his eighth in test cricket, to see the tourists through before lunch on the fifth day.

Sri Lanka won the toss and batted, scoring 312, and Pakistan replied with 461 in its first innings. The home side scored 279 runs in its second at-bat, leaving Pakistan 131 runs to win.

Pakistan didn't get off to a good start and limped to 48 for three at stumps on day four.

Day 4: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test highlights

When play resumed on the final day, Pakistan needed 83 runs and there were memories of the 2009 test at Galle. That's when the visitors needed 97 runs with eight wickets in hand chasing a target of 168 but collapsed and were bowled out for 117.

Babar Azam added 41 runs for the fourth wicket Thursday with Imam and the run chase looked a mere formality, but Prabath Jayasuriya trapped the Pakistan captain for 24 to give Sri Lanka some hope.

Saud Shakeel and Imam then added 43 runs for the fifth wicket with the former being the more dominant partner with his clever footwork against the spinners. He had come down the track and executed an elegant cover drive off Ramesh Mendis but was caught behind the next ball to give Mendis his first wicket in the innings.

Jayasuriya claimed his fourth wicket when Sarfraz Ahmed, attempting to sweep, was caught at backward square leg by Kusal Mendis.

While wickets were falling on the other end, Imam was unbeaten on 50 having faced 84 deliveries and hit four fours and one six.

Agha Salman walked in at the fall of the sixth wicket with Pakistan needing four runs and he completed the victory by depositing Jayasuriya over long-off for six.

Shakeel was named man of the match, having posted a double century under tremendous pressure in the first innings.

The second test begins next Monday in Colombo.

Day 3: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test highlights




Day 2: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test highlights




Day 1: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test highlights


Also Read

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

R Ashwin Test stats: List of records achieved in IND vs WI 1st Test

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test highlights; Ashwin bags 12 as India maul Windies

Ashes 4th Test: AUS 299-8 at stumps on Day 1; Broad claims 600th wicket

India vs West Indies: Roseau weather forecast for Day 1 of 1st Test

WATCH: Here's what Rahul Dravid said on IND vs PAK final in Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

England's Nat Sciver Brunt completes 6000 runs in international cricket

Ashes 4th Test: AUS 299-8 at stumps on Day 1; Broad claims 600th wicket

IND vs WI 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, live telecast in India

Topics :Pakistan cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamImam-ul-HaqPakistan cricket

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story